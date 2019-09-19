Wolters Kluwer's Dean Sonderegger to Speak on Panel at the 2019 Corporate Counsel Institute

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will participate in a panel titled "The Rise of AI and its Implications for GCs" at the Corporate Counsel Institute hosted by Northwestern Pritzker School of Law on September 26. The session will focus on the legal issues that general counsel practitioners should be considering as artificial intelligence and machine learning progress toward more widespread adoption.

Moderated by Andrew Polovin, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Uptake Technologies, Inc., Sonderegger will join fellow panelists Nathaniel M. Glasser, Epstein Becker & Green, P.C., Washington, DC; Mark M. MacCarthy, Senior Fellow, Institute for Technology Law and Policy, Georgetown Law School, Washington, DC; and Sarah Pearce, Paul Hastings LLP, London. The session will take place Thursday, September 26 at 8:45 AM – 9:45 AM in Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Thorne Auditorium.

"The tech transformation of the legal industry is well underway, but the way legal professionals are leveraging these tech solutions is still evolving," said Sonderegger. "By embracing advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and machine learning, legal professionals have the opportunity to gather insights, analytics and processes that will help them become more efficient and deliver greater value to their clients."

With more than two decades of experience at the cutting edge of technology across industries, Dean Sonderegger leads Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. An advocate for involving customers and partners in the co-creation of solutions through agile development processes, he has accelerated the delivery of impactful new solutions in the legal market, advancing Wolters Kluwer as an innovation leader in the legal industry. He is a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader, and he currently authors a monthly column for Above the Law exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and the practice of law.

The Corporate Counsel Institute focuses on the continuing educational needs of the corporate counsel community. Participants will gather for the 58th Institute to discuss timely topics in the legal space, including corporate governance, legal pitfalls in social media, and implicit bias. This year's conference will be held at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Thorne Auditorium in Chicago, IL on September 26-27, 2019.

To learn more about the event, visit: http://www.law.northwestern.edu/professional-life/professional-education/programs/cci/.

