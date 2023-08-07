Wolters Kluwer's technology solutions honored as winners in the 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business

News provided by

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

07 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Legisway, MediRegs, and Kluwer Arbitration, offered by the company's Legal & Regulatory division, recognized as industry leading solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. announced today that its Legisway, Kluwer Arbitration, and MediRegs solutions were honored as winners across multiple categories in the 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business.

"Our innovative technology solutions are designed to deliver insights and enable increased productivity for legal professionals in law firms, corporates, and our healthcare compliance customers," said Atul Dubey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "These recognitions from the Globee Awards are a testament to the relevancy and fit of our solutions and the value they provide to our customers."

Legisway, Wolters Kluwer's all-in-one SaaS platform focused on the needs of the corporate law department across contracts, intellectual property, real estate, entity management, and compliance, is a Gold winner under the awards program's Business Products category. The solution offers truly flexible enterprise legal information management that can be configured, helping corporate law departments enhance collaboration with the business and minimize risk.

Kluwer Arbitration, a world leading information-based solution for international arbitration, won a Bronze Globee in the program's Legal Information Solution category. Clients have access to exclusive arbitration materials and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end.

MediRegs won a Bronze Globee in the HealthCare | Health & Medical Information Solution category, as well as a Silver Globee under the program's HealthCare | Healthcare Technology Solution. The SaaS based workflow solution provides immediate access to accurate regulatory content, coding tools, and calculators, while helping healthcare workers keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement.

The Globee Awards for American Business celebrate organizations demonstrating outstanding accomplishments in customer service, innovation, leadership, and more. Participants range from startups to small, medium, and large corporations whose achievements are measured by a global panel of more than 350 industry experts.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications
Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

