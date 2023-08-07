Wolters Kluwer's technology solutions honored as winners in the 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business

Legisway, MediRegs, and Kluwer Arbitration, offered by the company's Legal & Regulatory division, recognized as industry leading solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. announced today that its Legisway, Kluwer Arbitration, and MediRegs solutions were honored as winners across multiple categories in the 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business.

"Our innovative technology solutions are designed to deliver insights and enable increased productivity for legal professionals in law firms, corporates, and our healthcare compliance customers," said Atul Dubey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "These recognitions from the Globee Awards are a testament to the relevancy and fit of our solutions and the value they provide to our customers."

Legisway, Wolters Kluwer's all-in-one SaaS platform focused on the needs of the corporate law department across contracts, intellectual property, real estate, entity management, and compliance, is a Gold winner under the awards program's Business Products category. The solution offers truly flexible enterprise legal information management that can be configured, helping corporate law departments enhance collaboration with the business and minimize risk.

Kluwer Arbitration, a world leading information-based solution for international arbitration, won a Bronze Globee in the program's Legal Information Solution category. Clients have access to exclusive arbitration materials and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end.

MediRegs won a Bronze Globee in the HealthCare | Health & Medical Information Solution category, as well as a Silver Globee under the program's HealthCare | Healthcare Technology Solution. The SaaS based workflow solution provides immediate access to accurate regulatory content, coding tools, and calculators, while helping healthcare workers keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement.

The Globee Awards for American Business celebrate organizations demonstrating outstanding accomplishments in customer service, innovation, leadership, and more. Participants range from startups to small, medium, and large corporations whose achievements are measured by a global panel of more than 350 industry experts.

