Wolverine and the Ram Truck Brand Celebrate Labor Day with the Launch of New Boot Collection Collaboration

"We are proud to partner with Ram Trucks, an industry leading brand, to honor essential workers and the excellent career opportunities the skilled trades offer," said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine Footwear and Apparel. "Since 2017, Wolverine has donated more than $2 million toward supporting the next generation of skilled workers and we're excited to be working with another brand that is equally passionate about investing in the future of the American workforce."

For the last four years, Wolverine has worked with a wide range of partners including mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery and Metallica Scholars to recognize the value of American craftsmanship, promote opportunities in the skilled trades and fund scholarships for the next generation of workers. The Wolverine x Ram collaboration expands the impact through continued support of the skilled trades with a $10 donation for every item pre-ordered benefiting SkillsUSA.

The special-edition boot collection is built in the USA and is inspired by the iconic details of Ram Trucks.

Wolverine x Ram Tradesman Safety Toe ($229) – A boot for those ready to get the job done, the Tradesman has hardworking details inspired by the signature truck, available in two colorways

Wolverine x Ram Rebel Safety Toe ($239) – Built for the bold, the Rebel boot features the signature Rebel Red and details for high performance all day long, available in two colorways

Wolverine x Ram Limited 1000 Mile Boot ( $400 ) – Handcrafted in the USA , this iconic 1000 Mile features Horween leather inspired by the Limited's ultra-premium interior

"The unrivaled elements of the Ram Truck brand meet the style and timelessness of a classic American boot brand through the launch of our licensing collaboration with Wolverine," said Marissa Hunter, vice president of marketing – North America for Ram. "The collection seamlessly merges the worlds of automotive and fashion, drawing inspiration from the Ram Truck interior while staying true to Wolverine's staple design elements and unwavering reliability."

To commence the collaboration, the teams have launched a new 60-second video, "Rent We Pay," in partnership with Sheet Metal Arts. The video spans across digital and social media, including Ram Trucks official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels. Set to a custom song written for the Ram brand, the video honors hard-working Americans in the skilled trades. This is the second installment of the "God Bless the Working Class" series that salutes American working-class heroes.

The full collection, including all five boot styles and socks, is available now for pre-order at wolverine.com/ramtrucks. The collection will also be featured at select Boot Barn locations across California and Texas, as well as BootBarn.com and Ram Truck Store by Amazon in October.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

For over 135 years, Wolverine has taken pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest-quality materials. With a dedication to innovation, Wolverine provides dependable comfort and style to hardworking men and women all over the world. For those who believe in hard work and uncompromising commitment, Wolverine offers the footwear, apparel and accessories to get the job done. Committed to supporting those in the skilled trades, Wolverine's Project Bootstrap was formed in 2014 to celebrate and thank hard working people in the skilled trades and donate boots to trade students and trades workers. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT RAM TRUCK

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

ABOUT SKILLSUSA

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen our nation's skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life, while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA's championships program and curricula, employers have long ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA's new credentialing process, they can now assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has members nationwide in high schools, colleges and middle schools, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. SkillsUSA has served 13.9 million members since 1965. For more information: www.skillsusa.org.

ABOUT BOOT BARN

Boot Barn is the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 277 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation's leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

