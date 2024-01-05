Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure - Notice of Receivership Sale Process

News provided by

Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc.

05 Jan, 2024, 14:30 ET

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

NOTICE OF SALES AND INVESTMENT SOLICITATION PROCESS

in the Receivership Proceedings of Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc., Wolverine Equipment Inc., Wolverine Construction Inc., HD Energy Rentals Ltd., BHW Employment Services Inc., Flo-Back Equipment Inc., Liberty Energy Services Ltd. and Western Canadian Mulching Ltd.
(collectively, the "Wolverine Group")

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 8, 2023, FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed receiver and manager (the "Receiver") of the assets, undertakings and property of the Wolverine Group, pursuant to an Order of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on January 4, 2024, the Receiver launched a sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") to solicit interest in, and opportunities for, a sale of all or part of the business, property, assets and undertakings of the Wolverine Group, a diversified energy and infrastructure services provider. The SISP includes a two phase bid process whereby: (i) Phase 1: non-binding letters of interest must be received by February 7, 2024; and (ii) Phase 2: binding offers to purchase must be received by March 7, 2024. All bids must be received by the Receiver via mail, email, or fax no later than 12:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on the respective deadline date.

FURTHER INFORMATION on the SISP including the full SISP procedures can be found on the Receiver's website at: http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/wolverine/sisp.htm 

SOURCE Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc.

