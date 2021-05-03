Wolverine Fuels Announces Executive Management Changes

SANDY, Utah, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bituminous coal producer Wolverine Fuels, LLC ("Wolverine"), which is majority-owned by the Galena Private Equity Resources Fund, has announced that James (Jim) Grech has resigned from Wolverine to accept the role of Chief Executive Officer and President of Peabody Energy Corporation, and that effective immediately, each of Carson Pollastro, Wolverine's Chief Operating Officer, and Marc Maglione, Wolverine's Chief Financial Officer, have assumed Mr. Grech's responsibilities. Mr. Grech will remain with Wolverine until May 21, 2021 to assist with the transition.

Effective immediately, Mr. Pollastro will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Wolverine and will continue to manage the company's operations and, together with Wolverine's Board of Directors, will lead Wolverine's strategic vision.

Effective immediately, Mr. Maglione will continue to serve as Wolverine's Chief Financial Officer and oversee Wolverine's financial and supply chain functions, along with the company's commercial and logistics activities. Garrett Atwood will continue in his role as Wolverine's Vice President of Commercial Operations.

Effective immediately, Messrs. Pollastro and Maglione will also be appointed to serve as directors on Wolverine's Board of Directors.

"We thank Jim for his service to Wolverine and wish him the best in his future endeavors at Peabody," said Carlos Pons, a member of Wolverine's Board of Directors. "At the same time, we are excited about the future of Wolverine and believe strongly that our management team will continue to create value for Wolverine's customers, business partners and shareholders."

Based in Sandy, Utah, Wolverine employs over 830 employees and has an annual productive capacity of approximately 11-13 million tons of high-quality thermal coal that is supplied to the Western US power generation industry and the Pacific export market.

SOURCE Wolverine Fuels, LLC

