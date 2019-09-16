Wolverine Fuels Announces Relocation Of Employees To Meet Increased Market Demand

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bituminous coal producer Wolverine Fuels, LLC ("Wolverine"), which is majority-owned by the Galena Private Equity Resources Fund, has announced that it is relocating a portion of the workforce from its Dugout Canyon Mine to its Sufco and Skyline Mines in order to meet increased market demand. Both of the Sufco and Skyline Mines are longwall operations, while the Dugout Canyon Mine is a continuous miner operation. Wolverine will utilize the relocated employees to optimize mine development at Sufco and Skyline to allow for increased production. Depending on market conditions, some of the relocated employees may also assist in the development of Wolverine's Fossil Rock Mine, which contains the largest remaining block of low-sulfur coal reserves in the Uinta Basin. Wolverine plans to commence transitioning employees within the next few weeks and will continuously evaluate the optimal location of the workforce.

"Unlike most other thermal coal companies in the United States, our production is completely sold out," said James Grech, Wolverine's Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers are calling us asking for more coal than we planned to sell, which puts us in a very unique and enviable position. This relocation of employees will enable us to produce more high-quality coal from our extremely efficient longwall operations to meet what we forecast to be increased market demand. While we currently operate three underground mines, we are one company, and we are fortunate to have an extremely dedicated and experienced group of employees from Dugout Canyon to assist our teams at other locations."

Based in Sandy, Utah, Wolverine employs over 930 employees and has an annual productive capacity of approximately 11-13 million tons of high-quality thermal coal that is supplied to the Western US power generation industry and the Pacific export market.

