Wolverine Fuels Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Oct 21, 2019, 14:00 ET
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bituminous coal producer Wolverine Fuels, LLC ("Wolverine"), which is majority-owned by the Galena Private Equity Resources Fund, has announced that it has appointed Carson Pollastro as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Pollastro will join Wolverine from UtahAmerican Energy, Inc. where he currently serves as President.
"We are excited for Carson to join the Wolverine team," said James Grech, Wolverine's Chief Executive Officer. "While Carson is very familiar with Utah coal mining, he will also bring a fresh perspective to our organization."
"Wolverine's coal mines are great assets that are located in an enviable market and backed by a strong equity sponsor," said Carson Pollastro. "Most importantly, however, the mines are supported by a very skilled and dedicated workforce. I look forward to working with the Wolverine team to create lasting value for Wolverine's customers, business partners and shareholders."
Based in Sandy, Utah, Wolverine employs over 930 employees and has an annual productive capacity of approximately 11-13 million tons of high-quality thermal coal that is supplied to the Western US power generation industry and the Pacific export market.
SOURCE Wolverine Fuels, LLC
