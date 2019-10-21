Wolverine Fuels Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bituminous coal producer Wolverine Fuels, LLC ("Wolverine"), which is majority-owned by the Galena Private Equity Resources Fund, has announced that it has appointed Carson Pollastro as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Pollastro will join Wolverine from UtahAmerican Energy, Inc. where he currently serves as President.

"We are excited for Carson to join the Wolverine team," said James Grech, Wolverine's Chief Executive Officer. "While Carson is very familiar with Utah coal mining, he will also bring a fresh perspective to our organization."