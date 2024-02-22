Wolverine Goes Full Throttle with Red Bull Scramble Series Collection

News provided by

Wolverine

22 Feb, 2024, 08:14 ET

ROCKFORD, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot maker, has announced a limited-edition collaboration with the Red Bull Scramble Series, a series of Side by Side (SXS) off-road races for both amateur and professional racers. The new Wolverine x Red Bull Scramble Series Rush UltraSpring Boot embodies the tenacity, grit, and spirit shared by the Series' participants and course crew. The collection, which includes a boot, hat, and hoody, is now available on wolverine.com, while supplies last.

Drawing inspiration from the adrenaline-loving individuals who fuel the Red Bull Scramble Series and those in the skilled trades, Wolverine's design team created a boot that incorporates the relentless hard-work and determination shared by both groups. The Wolverine x Red Bull Scramble Series Rush UltraSpring was designed to equip drivers and builders for the ultimate ride, offering unparalleled performance and comfort to tackle any terrain, just like the SXS vehicles they love racing in.

"Our partnership with the Red Bull Scramble Series was built on our shared values of resilience and the pursuit of ultimate performance," said Lauren King, Brand Marketing Director at Wolverine. "We're confident this collection will inspire individuals to push their limits like never before, no matter what conditions or terrain they're facing."

Drawing inspiration from the Series' colors, the boot's aesthetic is instantly recognizable to motorsport fans, while providing the lightweight comfort, durability and trust that Wolverine is known for. Each boot contains:

  • Custom Red Bull Scramble Series woven tongue label
  • UltraSpring™ midsole for high-energy return and bounce-back
  • CarbonMAX® composite toe for jobsite protection
  • Breathable WaterproofPlus membrane and moisture-wicking mesh lining

In addition to the Wolverine x Red Bull Scramble Series Rush UltraSpring Boot, consumers can embrace the spirit of the series in every aspect of their wardrobe with the exclusive collaboration zip hoody and trucker hat.

For more information about Wolverine and The Red Bull Scramble Series visit wolverine.com and redbull.com.

ABOUT WOLVERINE: 

Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW).

ABOUT RED BULL SCRAMBLE SERIES:

Red Bull Scramble Series National Championship is a collection of Side by Side (SXS) Off Road races for Amateur and Professional racers alike. Boasting unique terrain, exhilarating courses and thrilling competition spanning the U.S., enthusiasts meet at the starting line to battle it out against their opponents. For more information, visit www.redbull.com/us-en/event-series/scramble-series.

