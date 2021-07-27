Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company Expands into Indiana on the BindExpress Suite from SpeedBuilder Systems

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (SBS) today announced that Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company (Wolverine) has expanded use of the BindExpress Suite® from Wolverine's home state of Michigan and is now live in Indiana.

"The Indiana launch represents another milestone in our partnership," said Rod Giess, president of SpeedBuilder Systems. "Wolverine understands the value that technology brings in 'touching' their agency plant on a day-to-day basis. Their trusting the BindExpress platform to provide a reliable, positive web experience for their agents is important as the company expands geographically."

"We are excited to be leveraging our success with BindExpress in Michigan into Indiana," said Jim Laing, president of Wolverine. "The continuing improvements in our on-line reporting, training, flexibility, and streamlined, real-time quoting and policy issuance have made our agents ability to use Wolverine much easier, which in turn has improved our financial results. We are already seeing growth in Indiana."

"Our work never stops," continued Laing. "SpeedBuilder's flexibility in working with us and even with our vendor partners to streamline the development process has been a huge asset as we double down on bringing out the Homeowners line in Indiana and Michigan later this year."

Built using open-source technologies, the BindExpress Suite's AlwaysCurrent Architecture™ is the only market solution that enables clients to customize the system as desired, yet accept all product updates and enhancements at any time, without retrofitting the customized code.

About SpeedBuilder Systems

SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (www.speedbuildersystems.com) offers large enterprise-class solutions for small-to-medium sized P&C insurance carriers and MGA's. The BindExpress Suite® is an integrated set of components including policy administration, rating, automated underwriting, agent and consumer portals, product configuration, billing, automated workflow, claims, and document generation.

About Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company

Established in 1917, Wolverine is a regional mutual insurer providing personal insurance in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. Wolverine's commitment to providing a strong financial future for policyholders has been steadfast for over a century, and is reinforced by a strong corporate desire to meet changing customer needs and focus on customer service excellence.

