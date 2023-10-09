Wolverine Mutual Insurance Goes Live on the BindExpress Suite from SpeedBuilder Systems

SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc.

09 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (SBS) today announced that Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company (Wolverine) is now live with the Homeowners, Watercraft, and Yacht lines of business on the BindExpress Suite in the states of Michigan and Indiana.   

Rod Giess, President of SpeedBuilder Systems, stated, "We are proud to now have Wolverine Mutual offering all their major products on the BindExpress platform. We look forward to the challenge of continuing to deliver solutions that will enable them to thrive in today's competitive market."

Jim Laing, President of Wolverine, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are excited to reach this milestone with SpeedBuilder Systems. Our goal is to continually improve the insurance experience of our agents and customers, and the BindExpress Suite aligns perfectly with that mission. Our field reps report it only takes about 30 minutes to train a new agent on the system, empowering them to quote, upload documents, process all billing and endorsements, and seamlessly share notes between BindExpress and their agency systems – a true 'win' for everyone."

Built using open-source technologies, the BindExpress Suite's AlwaysCurrent Architecture is the only market solution that enables clients to customize the system as desired, yet accept all software updates and enhancements at any time, without retrofitting the customized code. 

About SpeedBuilder Systems                 
SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (www.speedbuildersystems.com) offers large enterprise-class solutions for small-to-medium sized P&C insurance carriers and MGA's. The BindExpress Suite® is an integrated set of components including policy administration, rating, automated underwriting, agent and consumer portals, product configuration, billing, automated workflow, claims, and document generation.

About Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company
Established in 1917, Wolverine is a regional mutual insurer providing personal insurance in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. Wolverine's commitment to providing a strong financial future for policyholders has been steadfast for over a century, and is reinforced by a strong corporate desire to meet changing customer needs and focus on customer service excellence.

CONTACT: Jerry Bushmedia@speedbuildersystems.com

SOURCE SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc.

