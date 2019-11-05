Wolverine Partners With Sword & Plough And Operation FINALLY HOME To Celebrate And Support Veterans This Veterans Day

"Working with Sword & Plough to create this one-of-a-kind boot that supports veterans through Operation FINALLY HOME is a small token of appreciation and a way that we can celebrate people who have served for our country," said Andrew Shripka, vice president of marketing for Wolverine. "We are proud to have two great partners in this launch who share our value of supporting people who build the future they want."

Operation FINALLY HOME is a national nonprofit organization that was founded in 2005 with the goal of addressing one of the most pressing needs of returning troops: a home to call their own. Their mission is to provide custom-built, mortgage-free homes to wounded, ill and injured veterans, the widows of fallen and their families, creating a solid foundation for them to move forward in their lives. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors and volunteers in local communities across the United States to accomplish their mission.

"Operation FINALLY HOME is blessed to have such great support from Wolverine and Sword & Plough. We have worked separately with these organizations in the past, so this has been a wonderful collaboration," said Rusty Carroll, Executive Director at Operation FINALLY HOME. "We are grateful that they share our desire to support our mission to honor heroes with homes."

"The Sword & Plough team is thrilled to partner with Wolverine to support Operation FINALLY HOME and its impactful mission," said Emily Núñez Cavness, Co-founder and CEO of Sword & Plough, Former U.S. Army Captain. "As a veteran, I appreciate that this Made in USA product honors those who have served through the boot's traditional military style and use of repurposed shelter half tent material."

The limited-edition Wolverine 1000 Mile x Sword & Plough boot is handcrafted in the USA paying homage to traditional military boot style and those who have served in them. Based on the Original 1000 Mile boot pattern from 1914, the limited-edition boot features Horween Natural Marine flesh-out coyote leather and incorporates repurposed military tent fabric from Sword & Plough. Sword & Plough is a veteran-owned, social impact fashion brand that donates 10% of profits to veteran organizations while empowering and employing veterans throughout the process.

Marine boots in World War II were made with the same Natural Marine leather, designed to be used flesh side out because the material was soft enough that the boots could be worn without socks. This was highly advantageous for Marines in desert areas as they were able to easily empty their boots of sand, reducing blisters and increasing comfort. The collaboration boot uses Goodyear Welt construction which was invented nearly 150 years ago and is considered one of the finest methods of shoemaking due to its durability, flexibility and resole-able properties. A Vibram® Pittsburgh outsole, speed hooks and full coyote laces complete the look of a military inspired boot with contemporary styling.

The limited-edition 1000 Mile x Sword & Plough boot is available exclusively on wolverine.com starting on November 5. 100% of proceeds from this boot from November 5 to 12, 2019 will be donated to Operation FINALLY HOME. Wolverine also has Troop ID which offers veterans a discount on all wolverine.com purchases.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine is a Michigan-based footwear and apparel company that has been making durable work boots with the highest-quality materials for more than 135 years. Committed to supporting people who forge their own path, Wolverine's Project Bootstrap sheds light on the interesting and exciting career paths that are available in the trades. For those who believe in hard work and uncompromising commitment, Wolverine offers the footwear, apparel and accessories to get the job done. For more information visit www.wolverine.com.

ABOUT OPERATION FINALLY HOME

Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The mission of Operation FINALLY HOME is to provide homes and home modifications to America's military Heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help these Heroes and their families by addressing one of their most pressing needs – a place to call home. For more information about Operation FINALLY HOME, visit OperationFINALLYHOME.org, follow @OpFINALLYHOME on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

ABOUT SWORD & PLOUGH

Sword & Plough is a veteran-owned social impact fashion company. Sword & Plough works with veteran-owned American manufacturers to make bags and accessories, incorporates military surplus into its designs, and donates 10% of profits or 2% of revenue (whichever is greater) to veteran non-profit organizations. As a certified B Corporation, Sword & Plough is proud to create high quality, one-of-a-kind American made products that promote social and environmental impact.

The company's founders, sisters Emily Núñez Cavness and Betsy Núñez, grew up in a military family. Emily's experiences serving in the Army inspired her to start Sword & Plough with the mission to empower veteran employment, reduce waste, and strengthen civil-military understanding. Join the @swordandplough community or visit www.swordandplough.com .

