Wolverine Puts Boots on the Ground in “Landman” for a New Partnership with Paramount+’s Blockbuster Hit

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wolverine , America's leading work boot brand, announced a multi-channel partnership with "Landman," the hit drama co-created by Taylor Sheridan on Paramount+, ahead of the highly anticipated second season, premiering November 16th. As the show's exclusive work boot partner, Wolverine will bring its innovation and heritage to the show, paying homage to the modern day tales of West Texas boomtowns. With a fully integrated marketing campaign, Wolverine will engage audiences who don't just understand grit, they live it every day, in every step, on and off the job.

As the iconic footwear brand built to endure every day, Wolverine has long stood for hard work and perseverance – with 143 years to prove it. Partnering with "Landman" was a natural fit, as the series captures the complexities, generational challenges and gritty realities of life and labor on the oil patch. Sheridan's storytelling inspired Wolverine to elevate the real-life experiences of tradespeople who live and work in some of the world's toughest environments.

"Wolverine has always stood for the people who power progress with their hands and minds," said Scott Schoessel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wolverine. "When we saw the way "Landman" captures the work, sacrifice, and legacy of the oil patch, we knew this was an opportunity for us to amplify stories that reflect our consumer and Wolverine's DNA. Both "Landman" and Wolverine celebrate the resilience, complexity, and humanity of modern tradespeople, as well as their families and communities."

The partnership goes beyond a traditional advertising sponsorship. Wolverine's "Out Do Every Day" brand spot will be featured across the streaming platform, highlighting real individuals who take on some of the world's toughest, most physical work — all for the love of the craft and the drive to support their families. The campaign also includes retail programs with national partners and Wolverine's own e-commerce channels, as well as bespoke social content and influencer activations. Featured products will include trusted styles like the Rancher and new innovations such as the Wolverine Infinity System.

"Landman" will feature Wolverine in curated placements throughout the season. As the season unfolds, Wolverine will amplify the partnership in the brand's own channels with events, public relations, social media and unique gifting programs, further extending the brand story, its connection to the men and women who perform the most important work and creating moments for fans to connect with Wolverine and "Landman" in meaningful ways.

To learn more about the partnership, visit www.wolverine.com/landman .

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, America's leading work boot brand, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com . Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW )

ABOUT PARAMOUNT+

Paramount+ is a premium streaming subscription service delivering live sports, breaking news, and a Mountain of Entertainment™, and is a cornerstone of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most‑watched broadcast network, CBS News, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information please visit www.paramount.com .

ABOUT PARAMOUNT TELEVISION STUDIOS

Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) is a leading content studio, developing and producing premium television programs across a wide range of platforms. The studio's slate includes hit series such as 1923, LANDMAN, TULSA KING, LIONESS, THE AGENCY: CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE, MOBLAND, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, and SCHOOL SPIRITS for Paramount+; DEXTER: RESSURECTION for Showtime; The Road for CBS;Reacher, Cross, and The Runarounds for Prime Video; Foundation for Apple TV+; and Emily in Paris and XO, Kitty for Netflix. Upcoming series from PTVS include 9/12 for Paramount+; Y: Marshals for CBS; Neagley and Ride or Die for Prime Video; and Neuromancer, 12 12 12 and Brothers for Apple TV+. Paramount Television Studios is a subsidiary of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY), a leading global media and entertainment company.

