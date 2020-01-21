Wolverton & Associates is Now CHA

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service consulting engineering firm, announces its recent acquisition, Wolverton & Associates, is now fully integrated and has rebranded as CHA. This rebranding and integration reinforces CHA's robust transportation, traffic, and civil engineering services and positions CHA as a leading engineering firm in the southeast.

Wolverton & Associates in Atlanta, GA, was acquired by CHA in June 2019 adding approximately 100 employees and a seasoned team with three decades of experience in transportation, traffic, land development, and land surveying. Combining the firms has fueled growth in the southeast and provided existing clients of both firms with a deeper bench of technical talent and expertise – more than 200 staff and growing in Georgia and Alabama.

"Bringing our full suite of transportation and land development services under the CHA brand reaffirms our aspiration to elate our clients by offering them a single resource for design, engineering and project management," said Jim Stephenson, CEO, CHA Holdings, Inc. "We have integrated our teams for seamless delivery of services as we continue to responsibly improve the world we live in."

"The professionalism and collaborative spirit our teams have brought to the Wolverton integration and rebranding have been extremely positive and productive," said Jay Wolverton, Founder and President of Wolverton and CHA's Chief Growth Officer. "We are excited to be one team with shared values and a strong commitment to our clients, staff and communities."

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, CHA Architecture, and CME Associates. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

