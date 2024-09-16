Wolves Unveils Its First Flagship American Single Malt

Innovating the category with a modern classic that's now available year-round.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wolves, a luxury California whiskey brand innovating in the new category of American Single Malt, unveiled its first flagship whiskey, now available year-round. Moving beyond its previous focus on limited editions, this new release captures the essence of the emerging American Single Malt category. It offers both new enthusiasts and traditional whiskey lovers a modern classic that pays tribute to the American West and its intrepid past.

Wolves American Single Malt (5 Year)

Bold and inspired from its blend to its packaging, Wolves American Single Malt is aged for five years in California wine barrels in the Arizona heat. Afterward, it's blended from hand-selected barrels and finished in aged cognac casks. The result is a richly layered whiskey with notes of ripe red fruit, honey, and spiced oats. Beyond its robust flavor, its packaging reflects deep Pacific hues and features topographical linework that visually represents the rugged and varied terrain of the American West. Subtle finishes evoke the natural landscape, such as layers of sediment or the rings of a tree trunk.

"We were captivated by the challenge of creating a standard-bearer in the emerging category of American Single Malt," says Jennifer Marks, President of Wolves. "We're proud of our innovative approach and the result, a contemporary yet timeless classic that can be enjoyed year-round."

Wolves American Single Malt is 750ml, bottled at 96 proof (48% ABV) with an MSRP of $89.99. It's now available online and at select retailers nationwide.

About Wolves

Co-Founded by culture icons James Bond (UNDEFEATED) and Jon Buscemi (Buscemi, Truff), Wolves is a luxury California whiskey brand innovating in the new category of American Single Malt. Wolves combines an American distilling tradition, Californian innovation, and a global sensibility to create a top-shelf product for the world's most discerning drinkers.

Media Contact: Virginia DeSimone, [email protected]

SOURCE Wolves Whiskey