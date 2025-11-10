Woman and Veteran-Owned Cellar Beast Winehouse Launches Intimate Winter Dinner Series Showcasing Small-Batch Wines with Chef-Curated Pairings

ANDREAS, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellar Beast Winehouse, the acclaimed woman- and veteran-owned winery nestled in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, proudly announces its Winter Pairing Dinner Series — a seasonal culinary experience featuring exclusive menus from celebrated local chefs, paired with limited-release Cellar Beast wines in the winery's intimate barrel room.

New Year's Eve Eve Celebration at Cellar Beast Winehouse 2024 Head Winemaker Matt Check pours Cellar Beast's flagship wine for New Year's Eve Eve Pairing Dinner

The series kicks off with the highly anticipated "New Year's Eve Eve" Dinner on December 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM, a four-course evening of refined flavors created by Chef Bill Murphy of Ash Chase Culinary . This special night features:

Crispy Goat Cheese Fritter with winter greens and gooseberry vinaigrette paired with 2023 Sauvignon Blanc

with winter greens and gooseberry vinaigrette paired with 2023 Sauvignon Blanc She Crab Bisque with parsnips and parsley foam paired with 2023 Chardonnay Reserve

with parsnips and parsley foam paired with 2023 Chardonnay Reserve Roasted Lamb with cranberry risotto and rosemary jus paired with the 2022 "Dark Angel"

with cranberry risotto and rosemary jus paired with the 2022 "Dark Angel" Almond Cake with Morello cherries and almond crunch paired with Blanc de Noir

Seats are limited to just 45 guests, and tickets are available now at https://www.cellarbeastwine.com/events for $124.99.

"We created this series to bring together our community through beautifully paired food and wine, right in the heart of our working winery," said Kim McCullough, co-owner of Cellar Beast. "These dinners reflect the heart of our mission: supporting local talent, showcasing craftsmanship, and creating memorable moments."

Future dinners in the series include:

Valentine's Day Dinner — February 14, 2026, with Chef Scott Reichert of Scott Dees Catering

— February 14, 2026, with Chef Scott Reichert of Winemaker's Pairing Dinner — March 8, 2026, with Chef Bobby Howell of Hosted by Howell

— March 8, 2026, with Chef Bobby Howell of "Dark Angel" Release Dinner — April 24, 2026, with Chef John Abuela of Composed Catering

Each event features curated pairings led by Cellar Beast winemakers and sommeliers, often including a special reserve pour not available to the public. Wine club members and early registrants enjoy discounted rates.

Located at 139 Ash Cir, Andreas, PA, Cellar Beast Winehouse sources premier AVA fruit from across the West Coast, crafted in a French Old-World style under the guidance of Head Winemaker Matt Check, Winemaker Aaron Gratch, and Winemaker Mark Pagliaro.

Reserve your seat now and embark on an epicurean winter season of exploration with Pennsylvania's most adventurous winery.

Media Contact:

Kim McCullough

Owner, Cellar Beast Winehouse

[email protected]

www.cellarbeastwine.com

SOURCE Cellar Beast Winehouse