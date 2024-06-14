WOMAN CREATES THE FIRST VEGAN FOOD BANK IN LOS ANGELES AND ONE OF FEW IN THE WORLD: GENERATING FOOD SECURITY WHILE SERVING COMPASSION, INCREASING HOPE, AND ENCOURAGING PLANETARY SUSTAINABILITY AND UNITY

The Vegans of Los Angeles Food Bank is the first vegan food bank in Los Angeles, creating food security and ensuring Southern Californians have greater accessibility to healthier food options, serving more than 25,000 people annually.

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Pastor Sunny Kang of Hope on Union, the Vegans of LA Food Bank's mission is to honor and serve every person and family with gratitude and respect, with the intention that when they leave, they are not only provided with quality, nutritious plant-based food, but are also filled with hope, light, and self-empowerment while being treated with tenderness and respect.

Like a warm hug, every third Thursday volunteers wrap their kindness around each person they serve, asking, "Would you like cabbage today?" as they serve the in-season, local farm-fresh fruits and veggies, nuts, grains, beans, and often donated plant-based products from generous donors, such as Whoa Cookie Dough, which donated 25,000 bars to our community. All Vegetarian Inc., Chobani, Just Egg, Hungry Planet, and at times hot food provided by Support + Feed. These divine collaborations come together to help each person "Build-A-Bag" of groceries to support their families. In times like these, people are lining up around the block at dawn to receive fresh produce and are sharing their immense gratitude for this precious nutrient-dense grocery boost.

As Gwenna Hunter, founder of Vegans of LA Food Bank, describes, "I want us all to reconceptualize food banks. Our planet comes fully equipped with food for its inhabitants. After all, it is our inherent birthright to have access to food. Every sentient being should be spared from ever experiencing hunger. Between the physical food bank, a vegan food outreach program we sponsor at the historic West Presbyterian Church in LA with Hope on Union, and the new Floating Food Bank program we launched at The Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy and South LA Best Buy Teen Tech Center, the need and desire for plant-based nutrition are tremendous!" The Vegans of LA Food Bank also received a Certificate of Recognition from the office of Mayor Karen Bass.

Gwenna, the visionary behind the Vegans of LA Food Bank, emerges as a powerful voice for change, embodying and encouraging empowerment, community leadership, and spiritual illumination. She brings the message of food worthiness as a birthright, that excludes animals, to the forefront. The mission of the Vegans of LA Food Bank is to provide nutritious, plant-based food to our communities while promoting planetary unity and advocating for the right to healthy meals for all. "I believe that there should be free food resource centers in every zip code like there are fast-food restaurants and liquor stores. The Vegans of LA Food Bank is a solution to those who are experiencing the challenges of meeting their basic dietary needs. By providing the community with the nutritional resources they need to thrive, along with educational materials on the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, we are committed to building healthy, compassionate communities, working towards a more sustainable future for the planet, the animals, and the entire human race." With your help, we can cultivate and usher in a new era of food abundance, compassion, and planetary unity.

Gwenna is committed to bringing her message of connectedness through podcasts, public speaking engagements, and workshops, globally. Food distribution is on the 3rd Thursday of each month, 8-10 am. Volunteers welcome. For media inquiries, contact: Paige Parsons Roache [email protected], PH: 818-203-4736

