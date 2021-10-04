Woman Fakes Death To Get Out Of Contract, Other Funny Stories Told On Just Launched Real Estate, Real Laughs Podcast

"It's time to pull the curtain back on what really goes on in our world of luxury real estate," said Fitzgerald, the creator and main host of the show. "We're letting the public into a world they're not usually privy to seeing, as most shows covering real estate are merely educational. We're offering an unseen insight into the high-end luxury market that has always been an allure to the public but with a funny, yet personable twist."

Hurwitz, who co-hosts the show, says the show's listeners are real estate associates and those who are interested in real estate and want to know more about what happens behind the scenes. The podcast thrives on vivid tales of what actually happens when dealing with a slew of characters from sellers to buyers and what can happen when trying to close a deal.

"Valerie and I have been friends and associates for years and have had so much fun sharing these crazy stories. She thought it would be fun to do this together and knew others would get a kick out of these adventures too. Everyone thinks luxury real estate is a perfect world. There's a crazy side to it too, and laughing about some of the more outrageous behind-the-scenes parts of our job is a great stress reducer. Even those in other industries love the stories," said Hurwitz.

Every Friday the podcast's audience will receive a dose of stories from industry experts with over 20 years of experience who have seen it all. On the first show, Fitzgerald and Hurwitz enjoy a laidback conversation in which they share their stories, and in later episodes, a slew of guests ranging from fellow industry insiders as well as celebrities join in to give another refreshing take on the dealings in luxury real estate.

Visit http://realestatereallaughs.com for episode details and to tune in each week.

About the Hosts:

Valerie Fitzgerald is a top-ranked luxury real estate agent who has consulted for sales and marketing for many ground-up luxury high-rise condominium projects. Most noteworthy is The Century, The Carlyle, and Latitude 33. With her insight regarding pricing, design, and amenities, these projects ultimately reached unprecedented prices in condominium living in Los Angeles. She is the published author of Heart and Sold: How to Survive and Thrive in Real Estate, has been the keynote speaker at events around the U.S., and has delivered a TedTalk on resiliency. She also appeared on the HGTV hit Selling LA for three seasons.

Bob Hurwitz has been a real estate broker and consultant for over 25 years. He is the Founder & CEO of Hurwitz James Company, established in 1986 and specializing in the marketing and sale of multimillion dollar estates and luxury residential developments worldwide. Hurwitz is regularly featured on Extra, NBC Open House, Mansions and Millionaires and HGTV's Million Dollar Room, as a top Realtor in Los Angeles dealing with high-profile properties and clients and often called upon in print and television interviews for his expertise in worldwide luxury property buying trends.

