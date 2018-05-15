Woman-Founded Agency Startup Poised for Growth in the Gulf South

"I'm proud to be joining the list of women breaking barriers to launch digital-focused companies in the Gulf South. We are few but strong, and we are excited to be a part of an industry that is steadily gaining footing," says Brewster.

The agency roster is already quite impressive with tourism clients from Louisiana to Florida.

"What makes The Von Mack Agency different is that we are focused on next-level marketing," says Co-Founder Erick Greene. "We find that most our clients know basic marketing, but they are not aware of the many tracking and strategic tools available to them that is at the heart of boosting sales and sustaining measurable traffic. Essentially, we are coaching them with knowledge and tools every step of the way from brand creation to successful sales and experiences."

Brewster tapped Greene to join her because of his more than 10 years of entertainment marketing and his diverse experience across multiple markets and venues ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 in capacity. From VIP and event ticketing to restaurant and concert marketing in the digital, traditional, and experiential realm, he is recognized as an independent voice in his industry. His unique work in entertainment brings a dynamic to The Von Mack Agency that adds a new perspective to tourism marketing.

"Marica and her team took our marketing and branding to another level, and we have seen a marked increase in direct bookings and online inquiries," says Royal Carriages Owner James Lauga. "We went from promoting tickets for a carriage ride to promoting what our guests will enjoy and love about us through the story-telling of our history. Our marketing stands-out and our sales are soaring."

"We are selling the intangible – those experiences to touch on visitor's passion points through places, events, attractions and tours – for our clients. We do that in a number of ways through print and digital design and branding, SEO, web development, photography – anything a client needs for their experiential marketing, we can deliver," she says.

