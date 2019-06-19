Woman-Owned Bookstore and Gallery Opens in West Town

Created by Chicago entrepreneur, Danielle Mullen, the idea for Semicolon came from the owner's love for reading in museums. The store provides a gallery space downstairs where interested readers can watch the artist of the month work in their gallery space.

"I wanted literature and art to kinda collide and create this experience that would further connect the two worlds--or at least cause a lover of one to want to know more about the other," said owner. The store will host authors for readings and artists for live installations monthly.

One of only two woman-owned bookstores in Chicago, Semicolon is the only Black woman-owned bookstore in the city. Soft-opening hours are available on the website ( www.semicolonchi.com/hours ), as well as a calendar outlining grand opening festivities.

About Semicolon Bookstore

Semicolon Bookstore was created in 2019 by curator and author, Danielle Mullen. It's intent is to connect the indie art and literary community in the Chicagoland area by providing a space for rapport. More information can be found on our owner and mission at www.dlmullen.com/mission .

