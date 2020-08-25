Woman-Owned Cannabis Company Hosts Virtual Women's Equality Day Celebration "Awaken with Wyllow"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyllow, a new line of California-grown cannabis flower, is premiering its proprietary strains throughout the last week of August with a series of virtual, women-led events, giveaways, and local activations.

The company's "Awaken with Wyllow" virtual launch event series aims to bring mindfulness, inclusivity and self-care to the forefront. The series includes a yoga session, a joint-rolling class, an uplifting live sound bath, and a live Fireside Chat with other female CEOs in the business to discuss the industry, diversity, and social equity on August 26th, for Women's Equality Day.

Wyllow will donate a set amount of proceeds each month over the course of 4 months to Cannaclusive, an organization facilitating fair representation of minority cannabis consumers, while amplifying minority-owned cannabis businesses. Through initiatives such as The Accountability List which calls attention to cannabis companies with zero Black employees on staff, and the InclusiveBase, a database of people of color spearheading industry, Cannaclusive aims to position minority consumers and entrepreneurs as allies in the fight for legalization.

The official "Awaken with Wyllow" schedule of events is as follows:

Wyllow x Uplifting Sound Bath hosted by Dynasty Electrik is taking place via Zoom on August 24 th at 6:00PM (PCT).

hosted by Dynasty Electrik is taking place via Zoom on at (PCT). Wyllow x Freedom Yoga 30-minute Slow Flow & Energy Healing with Freedom Yoga led by Rhea Mallari on August 25 th at 6:00PM (PCT).

30-minute Slow Flow & Energy Healing with Freedom Yoga led by on at (PCT). Wyllow x Camille Roistacher Fireside Chat with Wyllow and CEO + Founder, Camille Roistacher on August 26 th at 6:00PM (PCT).

Fireside Chat with Wyllow and CEO + Founder, on at (PCT). Wyllow Presents J-Rolling with Jenn Joint-rolling session by Jennifer Ortiz on August 27 th at 6:00PM (PCT).

Joint-rolling session by on at (PCT). Wyllow x DJ Essty virtual performance by LA native DJ Essty to close the week of launch events on August 28 th at 8:00PM (PCT).

To RSVP to one of more of the Wyllow events, head to https://www.shopwyllow.com/events. To book a meeting or place a wholesale order, visit shopwyllow.com/inquiry.

Wyllow offers exotic indoor-grown cannabis flower for the conscious cannabis connoisseur. Based in Los Angeles, Wyllow is a female-owned and operated company created in 2020 as an inclusive brand that's designed and intended for all. Wyllow utilized exclusive genetics, hand-selected from world-class cultivators and breeders. Their proprietary strains and terpene profiles, paired with smooth flavors evoke a long-lasting high, bringing you to an elevated state while remaining fully functional and aware of your experience. As a brand powered by Voyage Distribution, Wyllow can easily tap into a vast network of 250+ cultivators to cut out the middlemen and bring a high-end product directly to the consumer at a reasonable price, without sacrificing quality. Wyllow believes that even though money doesn't grow on trees, there are plenty of other things that do, which can bring happiness – like luxury indoor cannabis at attainable price points. Wyllow is part of The Floret Coalition, an anti-racist collective of small businesses in the cannabis space funding equity-oriented actions that serve a spectrum of needs in Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities. For more information, check out the Wyllow website at shopwyllow.com or follow @shopwyllow on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Spotify.

