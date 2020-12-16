Woman-Owned EFK Group Partners with Advertising Icon Ogilvy to Support Major Government Contracts Under New Mentorship Program

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EFK Group and Ogilvy are proud to join forces under the Small Business Administration's (SBA) All Small Mentor-Protégé Program, an initiative that allows small businesses to learn from experienced government contractors. Guidance on internal accounting and billing, education on navigating the federal procurement process, and assistance on business-development strategies are among the program's benefits.

Most recently, EFK and Ogilvy completed a social marketing cancer awareness campaign for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC) that included digital billboards in New York's Time Square. The National Science Foundation awarded the agencies a contract in 2020 to provide marketing services. The multi-million dollar effort increases participation in the Foundation's America's Seed Fund program, which helps startups and small businesses turn innovative ideas into marketable products and services.

The SBA's All Small Mentor-Protégé program provides smaller agencies like EFK -- a woman-owned, HUBZone advertising agency that has been delivering innovative, tech-forward brand and digital experiences for more than 20 years -- with an opportunity to learn and collaborate directly with a global firm with decades of government contracting expertise. At the same time, EFK's nimble, specialized team, and production facilities and services offer Ogilvy options for meeting the unique needs of government contracts. Together, the agencies complement and extend each other's specializations, subject matter expertise, and methodologies to deliver unparalleled results. The partnership also enables government agencies to fulfill the SBA's needs by working with eligible small businesses who are supported by large agencies like Ogilvy with government contracting experience.

"From scrappy, humble beginnings in a one-bedroom apartment more than twenty years ago to securing multi-million dollar contracts today, partnering with Ogilvy has helped catapult EFK through doors we only dreamed of opening. We've been able to strike a great balance, learning from Ogilvy's processes to better position us for some really powerful campaigns that also allow us to flex our creative muscles in new and exciting ways," said Eleanor Kubacki, Founder and CEO of EFK Group. "We're excited to be able to extend this collaboration to give back to communities at scale, bringing our small business grit to support Ogilvy's proven team and approach in the months ahead."

"Working with EFK has been a very rewarding experience and a great reminder that small businesses have a lot to offer," said Tony Silva, Group Managing Director of the US Government Practice at Ogilvy. "With significant contracts already underway, we're looking ahead to developing this relationship and expanding the boundaries of what each agency can achieve in the coming months, driving value and impact for our partners through our powerful creative collaboration."

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand's needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy .

About EFK

EFK has been carving out a reputation for stellar, award-winning work in higher education, healthcare, and finance, with an emphasis on Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Boldly boundary-pushing and pointedly socially responsible, EFK has staked its claim as "the agency of now."

