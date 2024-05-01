Woman-Owned Intellectual Property Firm Begins Second Decade with Rebrand to SGIP

Growing firm is part of a surge in women's entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of women-owned employers in the U.S. surges, the woman-owned Law Office of Stacy J. Grossman PLLC is celebrating its 10th anniversary by rebranding as SGIP. The boutique's founder, Stacy Grossman, said that 100% of the firm's lawyers and staff are women, offering trademark, copyright, and publishing counsel to clients seeking diverse talent among their outside law firms.

Women are the fastest-growing category of entrepreneurs worldwide and the number of women-owned businesses in the U.S. has skyrocketed. The National Women's Business Council reports that 39.1% of U.S. businesses are women-owned. Between 2019 and 2023, the number of women-owned businesses grew by 13.6%, nearly double the rate of growth for men-owned businesses.

In this high-growth environment, woman-owned law firms remain rare. SGIP is one of only 308 law firms certified as woman-owned by the Women's Business Enterprise Council, an organization that has certified over 18,000 businesses since 1997. Within the specialty of trademark law, woman-owned firms are even scarcer; a database of members of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms includes fewer than forty woman-owned firms focusing on trademark law.

SGIP's unique position has attracted an impressive roster of clients. The firm helps protect some of the most recognized brands for clients that include Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, and its THE ADDAMS FAMILY and WEDNESDAY brands; PWxyz, the publisher of Publishers Weekly, a trade publication in circulation since 1872; and Theatre Development Fund, a non-profit organization that operates the iconic TKTS booth in Times Square.

"I'm delighted to be celebrating my firm's 10th anniversary as part of the growing trend of women-owned businesses," Grossman said. "SGIP looks forward to building on our legacy by expanding our work with clients committed to working with women-owned law firms."

Founded in 2014, SGIP focuses on trademark, copyright, publishing, and general business matters. SGIP is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as a woman-owned business and currently 100% of its lawyers and staff are women. The firm provides nimble, highly responsive, and business-minded advice. Stacy Grossman is an active member of the International Trademark Association, and the firm is included in notable trade publications, including Chambers and Partners and the World Trademark Review. More information at SGIP.law.

