Woman-Owned Minnesota Cremation Services™ Offers Compassionate and Affordable Care

New small business meets the growing need, serving the Twin Cities and central Minnesota communities

ROCKFORD, Minn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Cremation Services, a woman-owned and family-operated provider, is officially open, offering families across the Twin Cities and Central Minnesota a simpler and more transparent approach to cremation at a time when both demand and costs are rising.

The company was created with one simple belief: families deserve care that is personal, transparent and affordable. Centered around compassion, Minnesota Cremation Services is built to serve families with a level of care that feels personal.

Cremation is now the choice for a growing majority of families. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the national cremation rate is expected to surpass 60% and continue rising to more than 80% in the coming decades.

Yet national data shows the average cost of cremation can exceed $3,500 once all services are included, while traditional funeral services often range from $8,000 to $10,000 or more. Minnesota Cremation Services offers a more straightforward alternative, with a simple cremation service designed to provide clarity from the very beginning, including a complete package option at $1,995.

"The last thing a grieving family needs is an expensive, rushed process," said founder Amber Kramer. "It is important to us that families feel comfortable, supported and respected from the moment they call through every step that follows."

Minnesota Cremation Services offers an alternative in a historically male-dominated field that has seen major interest from larger corporate groups and private equity-backed firms acquiring independent providers. Intentionally designed around care, rather than unnecessary overhead, the company offers a more personal and affordable experience. Families can connect directly with a licensed funeral director 24/7 for immediate needs and pre-planning support.

About Minnesota Cremation Services:

Minnesota Cremation Services is a woman-owned, family-operated cremation provider offering simple, affordable, and transparent cremation services. With a private, onsite crematory, every step of care is handled by the same trusted team. The company proudly serves families across the greater Twin Cities and Central Minnesota with compassion, clarity, and respect. More information can be found at cremationservicesmn.com.

Media Contact: Logan Roush

Phone Number: 612.351.8457

Email: [email protected]

Website: cremationservicesmn.com

SOURCE Minnesota Cremation Services