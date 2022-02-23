Woman-Owned Natural Supplements Business Establishes Proprietary Exacting Standards in an Unregulated Industry

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because the supplement industry is highly unregulated and can cause consumer confusion and distrust, owner of Why Not Natural supplements, chemical engineer Kelin Marquet, introduced her own exacting standards to create clean supplements she's confident giving to her own family. Why Not Natural products are free from fillers, common allergens, sugars and artificial sweeteners, as well as preservatives, setting them apart from many other supplement products on the market.

Why Not Natural's Exacting Standards

"The FDA doesn't require evidence of safety or effectiveness for supplements, but as a trained engineer and chemist, I wanted to make sure our products follow defined standards to ensure our supplements are indeed natural and 'clean.' We believe that supplements marketed as 'good for you' should adhere to strict standards. Until the industry sets its own regulations, I established our own, backed by the latest research," said Marquet, owner of Why Not Natural, who has engineering degrees from Texas A&M and Heriot-Watt Universities, with a minor in chemistry.

Using organic ingredients whenever possible, Why Not Natural's five standards are as follows:

No fillers, such as Magnesium silicate/Talc, Magnesium stearate, Silicon dioxide, Titanium dioxide/iron oxide/zinc oxide, or Carrageenan. Instead, all vitamins are carried through nutrient-dense, functional ingredients

No preservatives, like potassium sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, and Calcium Benzoate. Why Not Natural instead uses natural alternatives like citrus, if necessary to prevent microbial growth

No artificial additives like dyes or artificial colorants, or sweeteners like sucralose, aspartame and saccharin

No sugar, allergens or GMOs. All products are diabetic-friendly

Tested and verified: production conforms to Good Manufacturing Practices, its products are independently tested for purity and potency.

"We're relentlessly natural and make supplements with integrity. We want our customers to enjoy as many supplements as they want, for as long as they'd like, without worrying about the cumulative effect of what's in them." Marquet said. "We're so confident in our products, we're proud to give them to our own families."

About Why Not Naturals

Founded in 2017, and owned by engineers Kelin Marquet and her husband, Loic Marquet, Why Not Natural takes special care to provide products with the purest ingredients. Its mission is to get "hard-to-get" nutrients into people's bodies without potentially harmful preservatives and other unnecessary ingredients. Why Not Natural's Amazon store has a 4.9-star rating and its products have over 6000 reviews.

Media Contact: Angie Read, [email protected]; 816-305-0289

SOURCE Why Not Natural