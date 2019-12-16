Woman-Owned Staffing Company Wins Successive Awards for Leadership & Growth

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a span of one month, Rangam Consultants Inc., a Somerset-based Minority-, Women-, and Disability-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE)(DOBE), receives two prestigious honors in recognition of visionary leadership and sustained growth in the highly competitive talent acquisition space.

SIA's Global Power 150—Women in Staffing list, the first of the two accolades, recognizes the women who demonstrate exemplary leadership qualities to propel the global talent market forward. Hetal Parikh, Founder & President of Rangam, recently received the recognition for her vision to expand the scope and outcomes of talent sourcing by creating inclusive workforce solutions for individuals on the autism spectrum, people with disabilities, and transitioning military veterans.

The WPO Women 2 Watch ranking, which was announced earlier this week, honors Hetal for not only ensuring a high growth rate for Rangam, but also positioning the organization for even greater growth in the future.

"I'd like to thank the Staffing Industry Analysts for acknowledging the work that Rangam is doing," Hetal said. "Rangam has been a member of the SIA for several years, participating nationally and globally at various SIA conferences, including the CWS Summit. The SIA offers great insights into the emerging opportunities in contingent workforce development and equips suppliers with the knowledge and tools required to attract and retain diverse talent."

"Revenue growth is incidental to the goals and objectives of a business and our team at Rangam remains committed to our overarching goal of improving access to gainful employment for everyone, in order to create rewarding and sustainable careers" Hetal said as she thanked the Women Presidents' Organization for the Women 2 Watch ranking. "My association with the WPO has been nothing short of phenomenal. As the National Director of the WPO, I get the opportunity to meet some amazing women who are breaking the glass ceiling in the workplace. I'm inspired by the growing participation of women in leadership roles and will continue to encourage young women pursuing STEAM careers to become leaders and decision makers of tomorrow," she added.

Since 1995, Rangam has been growing organically with the help of two engineer-turned-entrepreneurs: Nish Parikh and Hetal Parikh. Over the past 25 years, the organization has gone through various lines of businesses and all the ups and downs that come with them. Over the past 10 years, through a journey of accelerated innovation, Rangam as a certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) has started diversifying its offerings into social impact-related products and service development initiatives.

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority, woman, and disability-owned workforce solutions company. Our philosophy of "Empathy Drives Innovation" influences everything we do. As one of the fastest-growing professional staffing agencies, we specialize in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professional sectors while integrating veterans and individuals with disabilities into the workforce.

At Rangam, our mission is to improve the quality of life for our candidates while providing exceptional service to our clients. We do this by delivering an integrated and inclusive recruiting solution that combines technology, training, and education to our candidates while providing our clients with a diverse network of qualified talent. To learn more about Rangam, please visit: https://www.rangam.com/

Media Contact

Sayantan Dutta

Rangam Consultants Inc.

270 Davidson Avenue, Suite 103

Somerset, NJ 08873

Phone: (908) 704-8843 x344

Email: 231121@email4pr.com

SOURCE Rangam Consultants Inc.

