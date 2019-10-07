Woman-owned Start-Up Creates a Brand-New Product Category That Addresses One of the Most Prevalent but Rarely Discussed Issues in Women's Health

MADISON, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pH-D® Feminine Health has revolutionized the feminine hygiene market. Prior to Deeannah Seymour forming pH-D Feminine Health, LLC to bring pre-compounded boric acid suppositories to market, doctors and nurse practitioners only had expensive and hard to find compounding pharmacies as a resource to direct women to who were suffering with vaginal odor and related maladies. With national distribution at stores including Target, CVS, Amazon, and many others, pH-D® suppositories have become the #1 best-selling product in the retail market, helping millions of women address this rarely discussed but highly prevalent issue.

In the recently published article, "The Solution to your Most Embarrassing Health Problem," at StyleBlueprint.com, author, Sarah Cook, explains why women struggling with a chronic problem report that Deeannah's invention is a life-changing experience.

Due to the massive market response to her invention and her 20 years of pharmaceutical experience, Deeannah is being sought after to publicly discuss the health issues surrounding these topics which include sexual health, life and hormone changes that effect the vaginal biome, menopause, and other related topics. She is available by appointment for interviews and appearances

About pH-D Feminine Health Support, LLC

In 2014, after having spent 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Deeannah Seymour partnered with Vireo Systems, Inc to develop pH-D® boric acid suppositories as a natural alternative to help women who were experiencing vaginal health problems but were frustrated with traditional products available on the market. Her partnership with Vireo allowed the production in an FDA registered facility with pharmaceutical grade boric acid. In July 2018, Deeannah established pH-D Feminine Health Support, LLC, and is the controlling owner and CEO. www.phdfemininehealth.com

Media Contact:

Deeannah Seymour, President

pH-D Feminine Health, LLC / Vireo Systems, Inc.

224761@email4pr.com

615-724-6134

SOURCE pH-D Feminine Health