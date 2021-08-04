Woman-Owned Tech Startup CharismaQ Announces $1M in Seed-Round Funding to Invent the Future of Coaching and Development for Enterprise Organizations

CharismaQ, the only solution that uses video-based technology to evaluate and teach charisma, secures $1M in funding. Tweet this

The financing comes after 15 months of strong business momentum. Since it was founded in April 2020, the company secured 15 clients and coached more than 600 members in six countries. West Bend, sees the long-term value in its strategic investment.

"West Bend recognizes the importance of engaging a talent development solution in this evolving work environment," says West Bend chief financial officer and board observer Heather Dunn.

"We engaged CharismaQ to work with a number of our corporate employees and the results were solid. That's why we're excited to bring the many services the company offers to the broader West Bend family, as well as to the independent agencies that represent our company."

CharismaQ brings the perfect blend of technology, science, and expert coaching to enterprise organizations.

"What makes us unique in the market is we are the only solution provider that uses a video-based technology to evaluate and teach charisma," says Emmy award winning TV journalist and CharismaQ coach and co-founder Katrina Cravy. "Charisma is the ability to attract, engage, motivate, and influence those around you. Our certified CharismaQ coaches are communication experts, channel influencers, and storytelling experts dedicated to our members' success. I'm excited about this investment and our ability to offer executive level coaching at scale."

CharismaQ is on a mission to create a world of confident communicators and will be hiring for key technology, sales, and customer success roles. If you want to follow the company's journey and learn more about how to join the team, follow them on LinkedIn.

About CharismaQ

CharismaQ is a coaching and communication platform purpose-built to evaluate, coach, and create charismatic people. Through the perfect blend of technology, science, and coaching, we empower customer-facing teams to master the art and science of charisma to accelerate performance and sales outcomes.

About West Bend Mutual Insurance

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has been insuring homes, autos, and businesses for more than 125 years. Headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, the company employs more than 1,350 associates and partners with 1,500 independent insurance agencies in 13 states to offer their customers broad personal lines coverage packages, a full range of commercial products and services, insurance for specialty lines, and bonds. West Bend has been rated A (Excellent) or better by A.M. Best since 1971, and consistently ranks higher than its competitors in an agency loyalty survey.

