Woman-Owned Technology Law Firm Meyer Law Celebrates Being Named on List of Fastest Growing Law Firms in the U.S. for the Second Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Law is named as one of the Fastest Growing Law Firms in the United States by Law Firm 500, marking its second year on the list!

With offices in Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles the lawyers at Meyer Law help technology companies across the United States with corporate, contracts, employment, intellectual property, fundraising and privacy matters. Meyer Law's clients range from startups, some of which have been featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, to fast-growing technology companies that have graced the Inc. 500 list, to large, global corporations.

"I'm thrilled that Meyer Law is being recognized for the second year in a row as one of the fastest growing law firms in the U.S. and so proud of our incredible, hard-working team," said Tricia Meyer, the Founder & Managing Attorney at Meyer Law. "Of course, this would not be possible without our amazing, game-changing clients and thoughtful partners that we are so lucky to work side-by-side with every day."

"Meyer Law is an ideal partner for technology companies given our extensive experience, responsiveness and solution-driven approach, helping our clients move their business forward," said Meyer. "Our expansion to Los Angeles earlier this year has fueled even more growth this year and we're really excited for the opportunities ahead."

The honorees on the Law Firm 500 are trailblazers in the legal community demonstrating innovation, operational excellence, a commitment to client service and have achieved significant growth in revenues. Find the full list of 2019 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees here https://lawfirm500.com/2019-award-honorees/.

MEYER LAW is an award-winning, woman-owned law firm that specializes in helping technology companies from startups to large corporations with corporate, contracts, employment, intellectual property, fundraising and privacy matters. The team at Meyer Law has helped hundreds of companies from startups that have been featured on Shark Tank to fast-growing companies on the Inc. 500 to some of the largest companies in the world, and mentored thousands of technology companies at incubators and accelerators across the United States such as 1871, WeWork Labs and Techstars. Learn more at www.MeetMeyerLaw.com and follow Meyer Law's story on Instagram @loveyourlawyer.

