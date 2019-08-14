Woman-Owned, Women-Led LoveBug Probiotics Ranks High on the 2019 Inc. 500 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that LoveBug Probiotics ranked No. 140 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In addition, LoveBug Probiotics was featured in the top 500 companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. LoveBug Probiotics is one of the highest ranked woman-owned and led teams on the list.



"Our team puts a great deal of passion into everything we do. It's a huge honor to be recognized by Inc. 500 and alongside such incredible companies. We're especially proud to be one of the highest ranked woman-owned and led businesses on the list," says Ashley Harris, CEO LoveBug Probiotics.

Harris started the company in 2015 and grew the brand 2,621 percent in 3 years and landed deals with major retailers like Target and CVS. LoveBug Probiotics offers a line of award-winning probiotics for the whole family.

During the birth of her son Hudson, Harris was put on broad-spectrum antibiotics as a preventive measure. Over the next few months both Ashley and Hudson started getting sick. Ashley began suffering constant migraines and noticed a weakened immune system. Hudson was very colicky, had digestive issues, and then right around the same time they both developed eczema. Frustrated, Ashley began a quest to discover what was happening to her and her son and why. The culprit: bad gut bacteria. Doctors recommended they both start taking probiotics and Ashley noticed a dramatic turnaround in their overall health.

Fascinated and committed to sharing her newly acquired good gut health with the world, she and her husband jumped into serious research. They partnered with leading scientists to create supplements with only the best probiotic strains, delivering the most good bugs to where they're needed to do their work.

"I started the company with the mission to help fellow moms raise healthier families," Harris states. "This is the first generation of children who are expected to live shorter lives, which would make us the first generation of parents to allow that to happen. We cannot and will not let that happen."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About LoveBug Probiotics

LoveBug is a line of award-winning probiotics for the whole family that were created by a mom, for moms. Our company is firmly rooted in science, and our intense research has led us to develop a line of probiotics for the whole family, with a patented delivery system designed to offer the greatest benefit to your body. We take everyone into account, which is why all of our products are Non-GMO, allergen free and include NO artificial colors or flavors. With LoveBug Probiotics, you can feel good from the inside out. www.lovebugprobiotics.com

