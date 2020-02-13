Woman Veteran-Owned SportBike Chic Launches Motorcycle Apparel Line for Female Riders

FUQUAY VARINA, N.C., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local woman veteran-owned small business SportBike Chic announced today the launch of a sassy new motorcycle apparel line designed specifically for female riders. SportBike Chic's magnetic Tank Purses combine function, safety, and personalized design solutions for motorcycle clubs and women riders on the go.

Female motorcycle ridership is on the rise. A 2018 national survey by the Motorcycle Industry Council found 19% of motorcycle owners are women, compared with less than 10% less than a decade ago. It found even greater female ownership among millennials (26%) and Gen X (22%). The US Census Bureau estimated the number of U.S. households owning motorcycles at 126,224,000 in 2018.

The newest motorcycle apparel line designed specifically for the needs of women, SportBike Chic was launched in 2016 by U.S. Marine veteran and motorcycle enthusiast, LaShundra Rucker, to fill the gap in motorcycle apparel for female riders.

"SportBike Chic's unique motorcycle accessories are designed with women riders in mind and offer style and functionality to enhance each rider's journey – from a cross country trip to a ride around the block," said LaShundra Rucker, founder of SportBike Chic. "Sportbike Chic is about ownership of each woman's motorcycle journey and making sure she gets there safely and in style."

A patented design, the SportBike Chic Motorcycle Tank Purse™ is an innovative alternative to the tank bag. It adheres to the metal tank of a rider's motorcycle to keep her safe and her property secure during the ride. When the rider arrives at her destination, the purse's flexible design makes it simple to remove and functionable to wear on the go. The accessory was rated the '#1 Must-Have Tool and Gadget by Women Riders Now' at AIMExpo. The unique purse design features detachable straps, separate compartments and enclosed zippers for secure and easy access, and a water-resistant shell. The 'Charlotte' design includes a clear, touch-screen compatible pouch for easy map placement. The 'Raleigh' crossbody design was recently reviewed by Ultimate Motorcycling.

SportBike Chic continues to expand its reach throughout the motorcycle community by providing customized apparel options for motorcycle clubs, with professional embroidery on its high-quality 100% cotton hoodies lined with DuPont™ Kevlar® para aramid fiber and Tank Purses directly from the manufacturer, available upon request.

About SportBike Chic

A woman veteran-owned small business, SportBike Chic's mission is to become the preferred clothier of women motorcycle riders everywhere. The company is dedicated to strengthening its connections within the motorcycle community through charity work and providing apparel designed specifically with the woman rider in mind – providing comfort, style, and functionality.

