Womaness Takes the Pause Out of Menopause

Womaness was born out of a desire to speak to and serve the 50+ million women approaching or in menopause and dealing with the most common symptoms, from hot flashes to sleep issues, light leakage to fine lines. Looking around the market, the founders realized it was "a desert out there" when it came to finding solutions that speak to the current generation of women 40 and over. Women who are seeking the ideal mix of high-quality ingredients, sustainability, and style, just like their millennial counterparts. Womaness, which proudly boasts investment from both Obvious Ventures and Unilever Ventures , is here to change that. In addition to a game-changing collection of products, Womaness will offer trusted advice and education, along with a robust community of real women.

Womaness was co-founded by Sally Mueller, CEO and Michelle Jacobs, COO. Prior to launching Womaness, Mueller most recently acted as Chief Brand Officer for Clique Brands, overseeing their Consumer Brands Division, where she built the successful Who What Wear fashion line at Target, launched Joy Lab at Target, incubated VERSED skincare, and expanded Who What Wear internationally. Prior to that, Mueller spent over two decades at Target Corporation, first in Apparel Merchandising and then in Marketing. Michelle Jacobs is COO and co-founder of Womaness. Before launching Womaness, Jacobs was SVP, Retail and Digital Commerce for The Joy Mangano brand; previously, she had spent a decade with Time Inc., launching and developing the licensing and retail business for Real Simple, Cooking Light, and InStyle magazines with mass retail partners including Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

"Our mission is to change the conversation around menopause and the women experiencing it," states Jacobs. "We want to be the first brand women think of when they think of menopause, offering them a collection of innovative products that address the most common (and often taboo) symptoms. We want to bring these issues into the light with innovative solutions, education, and community."

"Ultimately, Womaness is a modern approach to menopause," continues Mueller. "It is not an ending. It is a time in life to harness your experience and wisdom and continue to be the dynamic, vibrant woman you are. Women don't want to pause; they want to keep being unstoppable."

Formulated alongside a panel of menopausal experts, including gynecologists who specialize in menopause, women's health experts, and nutritionists and skincare experts who understand the ingredients that are most effective for menopausal skin, Womaness offers accessible, safe, chic solutions in skin and body care, feminine care, sexual health, and supplements. Womaness is cruelty free, vegan, dermatologist- and allergy-tested, and all products are formulated without animal-derived ingredients, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial colors, formaldehyde, mineral oils, estrogen, phytoestrogen, or added hormones.

Complete Product Line-up:

Supplements

Me. No. Pause. Menopause Relief ($39.99)

Active Glow Look & Feel Better, Inside & Out ($24.99)

Feminine Care + Sexual Health

Here. There. Everywhere. Fresh & Clean All-Over Body Wipes (30 wipes; $9.99)

Daily V Soothe External Vaginal Moisturizer ($14.99)

Gold Vibes Stimulating Vibrator ($24.99)

Go Go Liners Light Leak Protection (22 pads; $8.99)

Skincare For Face + Body

The Works Smoothing All-Over Body Cream ($19.99)

Let's Neck Neck and Décolleté Serum ($24.99)

Overnight Magic Nighttime Repair Cream ($21.99)

Out [email protected] Spot Dark Spot Treatment Patches (9 patches; $24.99)

Gone in a Hot Flash All-Over Cooling Mist ($16.99)

Eye Opener Smoothing & Brightening Cream ($21.99)

Fountain of Glow Vitamin C Facial Serum ($21.99)

About Womaness:

Menopause, Meet Your Match: Womaness is a collection of modern, innovative menopause products developed for women, by women that offer solutions from head to toe (and everything in between). With community, education, and inspiration, Womaness sparks the power of menopositivity.

Womaness is available at womaness.com as well as at a nationwide retailer. See more @mywomaness

