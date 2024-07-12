Womanizer Premium 2 Sex Toy: As Seen in Katy Perry's 'Woman's World' Music Video

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The music video for Katy Perry's new single, 'Woman's World' has launched to widespread acclaim. Among many highlights, it features an unforgettable scene in which she holds a pink Womanizer clitoral stimulator into the camera, as the brand's first appearance in a music video of this kind.

Womanizer is the leading brand of women's sex toys, encouraging women around the world to explore their sexuality and liberate their self-pleasure. Womanizer's ongoing mission is to crush the social stigma that often surrounds the subject of women's masturbation.

Womanizer Premium 2

"We are so excited to see our flagship Womanizer product, the Premium 2, being featured in Katy Perry's new music video. This song not only celebrates women in all of their different roles and life stages, but also empowers them to live their lives the way that they want to live them, no matter what that looks like. Womanizer's mission is to empower women to embark on their own journey of discovering pleasure and sexuality without social stigma," explains Stephanie Keating, Director Sales & Marketing North America at Womanizer.

Womanizer continues to work to close masturbation gap

A 2024 survey conducted by Womanizer and the Kinsey Institute shows that on average, American men masturbate 9 times per month, whereas women only masturbate 4 times per month. By having an orgasm-guaranteed sex toy front and center in the 'Woman's World' video, Womanizer hopes that this masturbation gap will lessen as more women discover their pathways to pleasure.

The Premium 2 is a bestseller that utilizes the patented Pleasure Air Technology, 14 different intensity levels, and an Autopilot 2.0 feature that allows users to relinquish control and let the toy pleasurably toggle between intensity levels.

Images of the Premium 2 can be downloaded here.

About Womanizer

Womanizer develops high-quality pleasure products for your love life. Founded in 2014 with the invention of the patented Pleasure Air Technology, Womanizer is now an internationally recognized brand with offices in Berlin, Bath, Ottawa, and Shanghai. More than 10 million people in over 90 countries have already purchased a Womanizer. With the global #IMasturbate campaign, the brand is committed to destigmatizing masturbation and sexuality and thrives for an open, shame-free dialogue about sex, because every person deserves a sexually fulfilled life. Womanizer is, like Arcwave and We-Vibe, a brand of the Lovehoney Group.

