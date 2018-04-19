Wombat Security Named Best IT Security-Related Training Program at 2018 SC Awards

"Since our founding in 2008, Wombat's mission has been to create leading-edge, results-oriented security awareness and training tools that help organizations change employee behaviors and, as a result, better manage end-user risk. We are honored that SC Media has recognized the value of our unique approach with this prestigious award," said Joe Ferrara, General Manager of Wombat Security. "Our customers' results have shown the effectiveness of combining assessments and education as part of a continuous cybersecurity training program, and we will continue to help organizations empower their end users to become an integral component of a defense-in-depth strategy."

The Professional Award categories are run through a rigorous judging process that includes testimonials, industry assessments and additional research. Winners were hand-picked by a panel of judges for their outstanding service, qualifications and advancements to the cybersecurity industry.

"Businesses today are increasingly in the firing line of big cyber threats," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "One of the most important keys to fighting these threats is the ongoing training and education that winners of the Professional Award category of the SC Awards pride themselves on. Wombat Security is helping set a new standard of excellence in the IT security industry."

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the cybersecurity industry and are the crowning achievement for IT security professionals and products. Each year, hundreds of applications are reviewed and narrowed down to a select group of finalists that represent the best solutions and services and the professionals working around the clock to protect today's businesses from an ever-changing landscape of security threats. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit http://www.scmagazine.com/awards.

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 25 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams. In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, eBooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec NY to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

Wombat Security, a division of Proofpoint, is the leading provider of information security awareness and training software to help organizations teach their employees secure behavior for enterprises. Their SaaS-based cybersecurity education solutions include an integrated platform of knowledge assessments, simulated attacks, and brief interactive training modules. Wombat's solutions help organizations reduce successful phishing attacks and malware infections up to 90%. The company has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Vendors for four years in a row. Founded in 2008, Wombat is helping mid-market, Fortune 1000, and Global 2000 customers to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses.

