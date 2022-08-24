Women & Hi Tech Announces Leading Light Award & Scholarship Nominees

Over 80 women & male allies in STEM to be celebrated on October 6th.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women & Hi Tech is pleased to announce over 80 nominees and applicants for its Leading Light Awards & Scholarship Gala. This signature, biennial event focuses on celebrating Indiana women in STEM - women who are risk-takers, leaders, educators, mentors, and those who are changing our local STEM landscape. At the Indiana Roof Ballroom on October 6th, the organization will announce the award and scholarship recipients at a gala celebration. As one of Women & Hi Tech's Annual Corporate Sponsors, and scholarship sponsor, Bell Techlogix is proud to help share this exciting announcement.

The theme of this year's event will be "In This Together." Indiana's STEM community continues to grow and thrive as we all come together and innovate through diverse perspectives. Women & Hi Tech envisions STEM industries transformed by collaboration, and promotes, supports, and cheers on the women and male allies making it possible. The Leading Light Awards & Scholarship Gala is a signature, biennial event to celebrate the outstanding women and male allies who are working to advance STEM fields while cultivating a diverse pipeline of talented, future STEM leaders. When we work together to level the playing field, the outcomes are more valuable to all.

The program emcee is Jennie Lopez, head of Global Recruiting and Talent Acquisition for Eli Lilly and Company. Jennie embodies "Bring Yourself to Work" in everything she does. She empowers diversity, and engages employees and organizations, to achieve new highs. Women & Hi Tech would also like to recognize and thank Eli Lilly and Company for their Signature Sponsorship of the 2022 Leading Light Awards & Scholarship Gala.

For more information about the Leading Light Awards visit https://womenandhitech.org/2022-Leading-Light-Awards/ .

Award Nominees by Category

Equity and Inclusion Champion Award

Angel Henry , Sr. Director of Transformation Value Management Office & DEI Vice-Chair, Genesys

, Diversity and Inclusion Partner, Roche

, Senior Director of Supplier Diversity and Diversity Officer, Indianapolis Airport Authority

, CEO and Founder, The Startup Ladies

, Founder, Tru You

, Founder and CEO, ROI Search Group

OperationALL Male Allies Award

Glenn Keller , IT Director, Countrymark

, Data Scientist, Resultant

, CEO, Make Ripples LLC

, Global Vice President, Information Technology, SMC

, CEO, Bell Techlogix

, Executive Director, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

Mentor Me! Award Nominees

o Jaylan Fisher , Coach, Speaker, HR Generalist, GoalFit LLC/120Water

, Senior Technology & Business Executive, AXIA Consulting

, SVP, Site Head Indianapolis, General Manager Roche Diagnostics Operations, Roche

Leadership Award Nominees

Akilah Darden , President, The Darden Group LLC

, Advisor in Analytical Pharmaceutical Design, Eli Lilly & Co.

, Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

, Sr. Scientist, Eli Lilly & Co.

, Tech Executive, Transcend Consulting

, Founder & CEO, Boss Babe Network

, Technical Support Supervisor, Roche

, Technical Support Supervisor, Roche Robyn Miller , Associate Director--Digital Health Application and Operations, Eli Lilly & Co.

Risk Taker Award Nominees

Brei Cecil-Satchwell , Director of Foundation Operations, TechPoint Foundation for Youth

, Manager, Customer Support Center, Roche Diagnostics

Rising Star Award Nominees

Jakki Kielty , Area Manager, Endress + Hauser

, Area Manager, Endress + Hauser

, Director of Programs, TechPoint Foundation for Youth

, Senior Specialist - Technical Functional Excellence, Cummins Turbo Technologies

, Subchapter Lead- Complaint Investigation Resolution, Roche Diagnostics

, Digital Marketing Professional and Founder of Boss Babe Network, TeeSnap, BBN, Behind the Screen

, Senior Software Engineer II, Sallie Mae Bank

, Manager, Roche Support Network Customer Support Center - Systems & Compliance, Roche Diagnostics

, Global Customer Quality Engineer and North America Warehouse Quality Operations Management, Cummins Inc

, Chief Operations Officer, netlogx

You Inspire Us! Award Nominees

Akilah Darden , President, The Darden Group LLC

, President, The Darden Group LLC

, Consultant Scientist, Eli Lilly & Co

, Sr Scientist, Eli Lilly & Co

, Senior Specialist - Technical Functional Excellence, Cummins Turbo Technologies

, Founder, Tru You

Outstanding Educator in STEM Award Nominees

Genevieve McLeish Petty , Computer Science Teacher, Cold Spring School

, Computer Science Teacher, Cold Spring School

, School Support and Coach Manager, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

, Science Teacher, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

, Engineering and Technology Educator, East Tipp Middle School

Outstanding Achievement in STEM Award Nominees

E. ZeNai Brooks , Controller, Corporate Responsibility and Foundation, Cummins; Chief Strategy Officer, Mind Your Business Accounting and Consulting; First Lady, New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church

, Controller, Corporate Responsibility and Foundation, Cummins; Chief Strategy Officer, Mind Your Business Accounting and Consulting; First Lady, New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church

, CEO and Founder, The Startup Ladies

, President, Managed System Solutions Sonal Sheth Zawahri , Founder, Tru You

Change the Landscape Award Nominees

Akilah Darden , President, The Darden Group LLC

, President, The Darden Group LLC

, Program Director, Roche

, Firm Diversity Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP; Published Author (Boss Presence), Speaker and Founder, Reign Today

, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg

, Senior Director, Global Scientific Communications, Eli Lilly & Co. Stacey McCreery , Founder and CEO, ROI Search Group

Scholarship and Grant Applicants by Category

Undergraduate Scholarship Applicants

Alivia Fields , Cellular, Molecular, and Developmental Biology, Purdue University

, Cellular, Molecular, and Developmental Biology, Purdue University

, Interior Design Science, Ball State University

, Cybersecurity, Anderson University

, Cybersecurity, Indiana Tech

, Engineering, Taylor University

, Biology, Indiana University

, Chemistry, Purdue University

, Integrative and Organismal Biology, Allie McClure , Mechanical Engineering, University of Indianapolis

, Mechanical Engineering, University of Indianapolis

, Cellular and Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, DePauw University

, Neurobiology and Physiology, Purdue University

, Biotechnology, Ivy Tech Community College

, Information Systems, Indiana Institute of Technology

, Cybersecurity, Purdue University

, New Media and Informatics, IUPUI Gracie Hicks , Biomedical Engineering and Chemistry, Marian University

, Biomedical Engineering and Chemistry, Marian University

, Engineering, Indiana Wesleyan University

, Biology & Computer Science, Ball State University & Ivy Tech Community College

, Engineering, Hanover College

, Electrical Engineering and Chemistry, Marian University & IUPUI

, Chemistry & Spanish, Saint Mary's College

, Biomedical Engineering and Biology, Marian University

, Kinesiology, Purdue University

, Computer Science, IUPUI

, Biology with a focus in Pre-Veterinary Medicine, Franklin College

, Nursing, Manchester University

, Informatics, Media Arts, and Science, IUPUI

Graduate Scholarship Applicants

Anusuya Das , Law. IU McKinney School of Law

, Occupational Therapy, Huntington University

, Physician Assistant Studies, Franklin College

, Physician Assistant Studies, Kimberly Wheaten , Epidemiology - Concentration in Diabetes and Cancer, IUPUI

, Information Systems, Indiana Wesleyan University

, Information Systems, Mariah Judy , Physical Therapy, University of Indianapolis

, Physical Therapy, Michiko Jackson , Information and Communication Sciences, Ball State University

Professional Development Grant Applicants

LaJoi Robinson , Startup Ladies Membership

, UX/UI Design Certificate

About Women & Hi Tech

Women & Hi Tech is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in Indianapolis in 1999. Women & Hi Tech is a pillar of the Indiana STEM community and provides valuable resources to STEM professionals and students. With a membership of almost 2000 professionals and students operated by an all-volunteer working Board of Directors and Emeritus Members, Women & Hi Tech is the only non-profit organization founded and focused in Indiana that is dedicated to changing the landscape of women represented in STEM to be equally inclusive to all.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at https://belltechlogix.com/industry-solutions/education/, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Bell Techlogix and Women & Hi Tech