Women & Minority Owned & Operated Management Consulting, Leadership Development, Executive Coaching Company is Helping Corporations Adapt to the Modern Era of Business

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integari's team consists of Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, intercultural, and interracial women that collaborate to create a groundbreaking, modern, inclusive, and diverse corporation that will help other organizations thrive in this new era.

Corporations and leaders have a tremendous opportunity right now. The tides are turning and it is time to learn how to swim with a new stroke. "We created Integari to inspire organizations to embrace a new way to deliver a new Organizational Design, Development, and Management Development (ODMD). Redefine your ROI and adapt to this new era. It starts with connecting the disconnected with your People and Processes, linking your Purpose, then focusing on Performance to Profit. Integari's motto: People + Process + Purpose + Performance + Profit = ROI. It's that simple and that complicated," said Cheryl Paoletti, founder and CEO.

Corporate America has an abundant opportunity in front of it. Everyone paused and parked their businesses and experienced the awkward ways to connect, and business as a whole continues to navigate a new digital way on a daily basis. This is an opportunity to learn, to grow, and to push the boundaries of everyone's potential. Let's recognize, embrace, and, together, see the potential within any organization. That potential is right there, ready to be unlocked, connected, and integrated into every individual, process, and service. Integari's passion is to invigorate life - all the brilliance, creativity, innovation, and success in every corporation. Issues become solutions. Remote does not mean disconnection, it means digital connection. Silos become tapestries that are inclusive, effective, efficient, and collaborative.

Integari's approach is to break through these waves with the new ODMD that focuses on strategic planning, leadership development, team collaboration, and individual growth to connect organizations to function at their highest potential day in and day out. Delivering the ROI is exponential when people feel valued, when processes are efficient, when the team's performance expands, and when profit margins increase. The key to change and long-term success starts at uniting teams around a common higher purpose that helps them connect them to who they are, where they see themselves within their team, and how they contribute to the organization.

The potential within any organization is infinite. It is time to integrate the organization's mission with happy and motivated employees, supportive and creative leaders, and collaborative teams. Tap into the integration of greatness with Integarí. Schedule a discovery call with an Integari team member at www.integari.com. Time to unlock your potential.

