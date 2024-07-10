Women Apparel Market size is set to grow by USD 212.8 billion from 2024-2028, Premiumization through well-positioned brands to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global women apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 212.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. Emerging trends in the global women's apparel market include sustainable fashion practices, with consumers increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly and ethically sourced clothing. Personalization through AI and big data analytics is enhancing customer experiences, tailoring products to individual preferences. Additionally, the rise of direct-to-consumer models and digital-first strategies is reshaping distribution channels, offering convenience and accessibility. Despite challenges from counterfeit products, the market's growth is propelled by premiumization efforts from established brands and innovative technologies like virtual reality to enrich the shopping journey, ensuring continued expansion through 2028.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global women apparel 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Tops and dresses, Bottom wear, Intimates and sleepwear, Coats jackets and suits, and Accessories and other clothing), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Benetton Group Srl, Burberry Group Plc, Chanel Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., Gianni Versace Srl, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Group., Nike Inc., Prada Spa, PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and UNIQLO India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The women's apparel market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of virtual shopping technology. Rakuten Fits Me and Nordstrom's virtual fitting rooms are prime examples of this innovation. These technologies enable buyers to visualize how apparel fits and looks on them, considering individual body measurements. Virtual fitting rooms address size concerns and eliminate the need for product returns. Additionally, they allow customers to browse and read reviews while in the fitting room, with barcode scanners for in-store availability. This technology enhances the shopping experience, saves time, and is a major trend in the women's apparel market.

The women's apparel market is thriving with trends such as Winter Wear and All Season Wear leading the way. Exclusive Stores and Multi-brand Retail Outlets continue to be popular shopping destinations, while Online Stores offer convenience and accessibility. T-shirts, Sports wear, Casual wear, Night wear, Indo-Western clothes, Formal wear, and Informal wear remain staples. Premium-quality women apparel, Innerwear, Sleepwear, and Seasonal clothing are in demand. Female population, Working women, Social media, Celebrities, Brands, and E-commerce sites influence clothing trends. T-shirts, Shirts, and Top wear in Solids, Florals, Polkas, Checks, and Stripes are the newest trends. Millennials and Generation X prefer Online distribution channels. Customization, Discounts, Internet access, and the latest footwear, accessories, and apparel are key factors driving sales. Fabrics, clothing trends, and magazines also play a role in shaping the market. Rarest brands continue to attract consumers.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The women's apparel market faces a significant challenge from counterfeit products, leading to market fragmentation and uneven competition. These fake brands offer lower prices due to the use of poor-quality raw materials like nylon and polyester, making them attractive to budget-conscious consumers. However, the lack of standardization and quality control results in products that are not durable and may even harm consumers with sensitive skin. Popular brands like Gap, Nike, Old Navy, Louis Vuitton , Gucci, Adidas, Calvin Klein , Banana Republic, H&M, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger , and Victoria's Secret are frequently counterfeited. The production of these fake products primarily occurs in developing countries such as China and Thailand but has also spread to developed countries. The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about counterfeit apparel products using inferior cotton and other raw materials, causing retail losses and damaging consumer trust. The prevalence of these counterfeit products poses a significant challenge to market growth during the forecast period.

, Gucci, Adidas, , Banana Republic, H&M, Puma, , and Victoria's Secret are frequently counterfeited. The production of these fake products primarily occurs in developing countries such as and but has also spread to developed countries. The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about counterfeit apparel products using inferior cotton and other raw materials, causing retail losses and damaging consumer trust. The prevalence of these counterfeit products poses a significant challenge to market growth during the forecast period. The Women's Apparel Market faces various challenges during different seasons. In winter, demand increases for coats, jackets, and suits made from comfortable fabrics like wool, nylon, and rayon. Casual wear and IndoWestern clothes in ethnic prints and patterns are popular among consumers with diverse cultural backgrounds. Size and design inclusivity are crucial for reaching a broad consumer base. Comfort and confidence are key factors, with innovative designs and trendy styles in cotton, recyclable cloth materials, and jogger-style jeans being preferred. Environmental impact is a concern, with an increasing focus on sun prevention and warmth. Brands must cater to sensitive skins and offer promotional activities, celebrity endorsements, and convenient online retail channels. Visual merchandising, fashion rental services, and 3D knitting machines are essential for staying competitive. Bottom Wear, Coats, Jackets, Suits, and Summer Wear are major categories, each with unique challenges.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This women apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Tops and dresses

2.2 Bottom wear

2.3 Intimates and sleepwear

2.4 Coats jackets and suits

2.5 Accessories and other clothing Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Offline- The women's apparel market is a significant sector in the fashion industry. It caters to the clothing needs of females, offering various styles and designs. Brands focus on providing quality and trendy outfits to meet consumer preferences. The market is competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Consumers look for affordability, comfort, and style while making purchasing decisions. Brands invest in research and development to innovate and stay ahead of trends. The market is expected to grow due to increasing consumer awareness and disposable income.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The women's apparel market is a vibrant and dynamic industry that caters to various lifestyles, occasions, and personal preferences. Sustainable fashion is a growing trend in the industry, with an increasing number of consumers seeking eco-friendly and ethically produced clothing. Fashion trends are influenced by celebrities, social media, and magazines, and can range from casual wear like t-shirts, jeans, leggings, shorts, skirts, and tops, to more formal wear like shirts, denim, sports wear, winter wear, and night wear. Brands and e-commerce sites offer customization options, discounts, and celebrity endorsements to attract customers. Internet access has made shopping for clothing more convenient than ever before, allowing consumers to explore a wide range of styles and brands from the comfort of their own homes. Clothing trends are constantly evolving, with denim, T-shirts, and leggings remaining popular choices for everyday wear. Overall, the women's apparel market offers a diverse range of options to cater to the unique needs and preferences of consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Women's Apparel Market encompasses a wide range of fashion trends and lifestyles, catering to various occasions and cultural backgrounds. From sustainable fashion, such as comfortable cotton t-shirts and denim jeans made from recyclable cloth materials, to innovative designs in IndoWestern clothes and jogger style jeans, the market offers a diverse selection. Fashion trends shift with seasons and consumer preferences, with colors, sizes, and designs reflecting the latest styles. Fabric materials like nylon, rayon, wool, and wool blend offer warmth, sun prevention, and comfort. Brands focus on consumer base, promotional activities, and celebrity endorsements to meet the demands of busy lifestyles and diverse physical appearances. Online retail channels, product catalogs, and discounted deals provide convenience, while visual merchandising, fashion rental services, and 3D knitting machines offer unique shopping experiences. The market includes a vast array of bottom wear, coats, jackets, suits, summer wear, winter wear, all-season wear, and exclusive stores catering to various budgets and preferences. The female population, working women, and social media influence the market's growth, making it an exciting and dynamic industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Tops And Dresses



Bottom Wear



Intimates And Sleepwear



Coats Jackets And Suits



Accessories And Other Clothing

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio