Women Apparel Market size to grow by USD 188.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Premiumization through well-positioned brands to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The women apparel market size is set to grow by USD 188.13 billion from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women Apparel Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Women Apparel Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Tops And Dresses



Bottom Wear



Intimates And Sleepwear



Coats



Jackets



Suits



Accessories And Other Clothing

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the tops and dresses segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. A major market share is commanded by women's tops and dresses. The tops and dresses segment includes apparel such as blouses, dresses, shirts, T-shirts, sports shirts, tank tops, sweaters, vests, sweatshirts, and work shirts. The demand for women's tops and dresses has increased in recent years. Dresses that are versatile and multifunctional, which can be used for both business and private use, are popular among women. The ever-changing fashion trends dictate the demand for tops. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the tops and dresses segment of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Women Apparel Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the women apparel market provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Benetton Group Srl, Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Gianni Versace Srl, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Prada Spa, PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., Adidas AG, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Uniqlo Co Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Benetton Group Srl - The company offers loose loungewear tee made up of pure cotton.

The company offers loose loungewear tee made up of pure cotton. CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers high-neck striped long-sleeve sweater for women, which is designed to be used for winter.

The company offers high-neck striped long-sleeve sweater for women, which is designed to be used for winter. Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l - The company offers logo wool cotton jacquard oversized sweaters available in multiple sizes, designed to be used in the winter season.

Women Apparel Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Premiumization through well-positioned brands is a major driver for the market growth of women apparel.

The market offers a wide variety of products of varying quality, but there is currently a strong preference among consumers for premium and high-end brands.

Most people consider that luxury brands represent quality, style, and status. Thus, customers choose brands that are well-positioned in the market and do not hesitate to pay extra for these brands.

Wealthy customers who can afford high-quality products at high prices are targeted by premium brands such as Gap, H&M, Kering, and LVMH.

The luxury women's clothing segment includes tops, dresses, coats, jackets, jeans, and suits. This segment is currently growing and is expected to continue to grow.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth for women apparel during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Virtual reality to enhance the shopping experience of consumers is an emerging trend.

Virtual shopping is becoming part of the lifestyle, as this technology helps shoppers virtually try on different garments, confirming fit, color, style, and other relevant parameters before purchasing a product.

The VR technology also helps save time, as buyers don't have to wait in line at the test room by enabling online shoppers to visualize what products and clothing will look like given their individual body measurements.

Additionally, virtual fitting rooms also address issues of size and the inconvenience of returning inappropriate products.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the demand for women apparel market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Competition from other consumer goods to capture a share of personal disposable income is a major challenge impeding the market growth during the forecast period.

Consumer disposable income is spread across the consumption of various products with different contributions. It includes clothing, food, groceries, durable goods, electronic goods, and other consumer goods.

The changes in consumer purchasing behavior for these different commodities are caused by the changes and fluctuations in income levels.

Moreover, the prevailing economic conditions in each region affect the ability and willingness of consumers to spend to expand their wardrobe collections.

Thus, competition with other consumer goods for a share of disposable income is likely to pose a significant challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Women Apparel Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist women apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the women apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the women apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the women apparel market vendors

Women Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 188.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Benetton Group Srl, Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Gianni Versace Srl, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Prada Spa, PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., Adidas AG, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Uniqlo Co Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global women apparel market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global women apparel market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Tops and dresses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Tops and dresses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tops and dresses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Tops and dresses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tops and dresses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bottom wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Intimates and sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Intimates and sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Intimates and sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Intimates and sleepwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Intimates and sleepwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Coats, jackets, and suits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Coats, jackets, and suits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Coats, jackets, and suits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Coats, jackets, and suits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Coats, jackets, and suits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Accessories and other clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Accessories and other clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Accessories and other clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Accessories and other clothing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Accessories and other clothing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adidas AG

Exhibit 123: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 Benetton Group Srl

Exhibit 128: Benetton Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 129: Benetton Group Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Benetton Group Srl - Key offerings

12.5 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 131: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 135: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l

Exhibit 139: Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l - Overview



Exhibit 140: Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l - Key offerings

12.8 Gianni Versace Srl

Exhibit 142: Gianni Versace Srl - Overview



Exhibit 143: Gianni Versace Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Gianni Versace Srl - Key offerings

12.9 Giorgio Armani S.p.A .

Exhibit 145: Giorgio Armani S.p.A. - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 146: Giorgio Armani S.p.A. - Product / Service

. - Product / Service

Exhibit 147: Giorgio Armani S.p.A. - Key offerings

12.10 Hennes and Mauritz AB

Exhibit 148: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

12.11 Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Exhibit 151: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Industria de Diseno Textil SA - Segment focus

12.12 Kering SA

Exhibit 155: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Kering SA - Segment focus

12.13 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 159: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 160: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 161: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 162: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.14 Prada Spa

Exhibit 164: Prada Spa - Overview



Exhibit 165: Prada Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Prada Spa - Key offerings

12.15 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 167: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 171: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: The Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Uniqlo Co Ltd

Exhibit 176: Uniqlo Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 177: Uniqlo Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Uniqlo Co Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

