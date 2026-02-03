Women Are Leaving Corporate in Record Numbers - Noelle Van Is Building What Comes Next

BEYOND™ Launches Invitation-Only Founders Circle for Women Redefining Success Beyond Corporate

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent labor data, more than 338,000 women exited the workforce in 2025, with 43% of women leaders citing burnout or lack of alignment as key factors in their decision to leave. Many experts are referring to this as The Quiet Breakup, a movement in which women leaders are reassessing long-held assumptions about success, identity, and impact.

As increasing numbers of women leaders are quietly stepping away from traditional corporate paths, a unique offering is emerging to meet the moment. BEYOND™, founded by leadership and change strategist Noelle Van, has launched an invitation-only Founders Circle designed for accomplished women navigating what comes next beyond conventional definitions of success. As an alternative to the course and community model, BEYOND™ is a results-driven private space where women gain clarity, make strategic decisions and design their next chapter on their own terms.

"Women aren't leaving success behind," says Van. "They're leaving a definition of success that no longer fits. BEYOND™ exists to help women reclaim authorship over their lives and explore what leadership looks like when it's rooted in agency, values, and choice."

With discretion and confidentiality as core principles, the Founders Circle provides a rare environment where senior women can speak candidly about uncertainty, ambition, and change.

"It invites women to engage in conversations that matter," adds Van. "We bring together a small, curated group of women at a similar inflection point, offering guided peer discussions, decision frameworks, and strategic perspective."

With decades of experience inside organizations such as Apple and Sony, Van brings a nuanced understanding of traditional leadership structures and the growing desire among senior women to move beyond them. Through her work, she is helping normalize a new narrative: leadership that is not defined by hierarchy but by discernment and intentional impact.

The Founders Circle opens beginning February 3, 2025. Women who wish to be considered can schedule an introduction call here.

About Noelle Van

Noelle Van is a leadership and change strategist supporting women navigating life beyond corporate success. She is a speaker, author of The Sober Leap and Day By Daybook®, creator of the Power Pivot™ Method, and host of The Change Effect podcast.

