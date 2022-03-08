Women are Turning to Patented Cliovana to Improve their Sex Lives: It is the Fastest Growing, Non-invasive Female Sexual Wellness Treatment with 100% Growth in the Last Year

DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Using non-invasive acoustic soundwaves in a simple and quick series of treatments, Cliovana is fast becoming the solution that women are turning to for improved orgasm frequency, intensity, and lubrication. The safe and painless patented technology has grown over 100% each year since its introduction in 2020, and the goal is to open over 100 new clinics in 2023. Finally, there is a treatment that does not include lasers, surgery, needles, and probing for the thousands of women who have a hard time enjoying sex or have painful sex.

"Women dealing with sexual responsiveness issues have been long overlooked, although women deal with them more than men. It affects their relationships and overall quality of life," says Greg McDonald, Cliovana CEO . "It's been amazing to see how Cliovana has taken off because it's helped so many women that were embarrassed to address it and scared of the potential treatments. We're thrilled to bring a painless and quick solution to their lives."

Cliovana is a patented, safe in-office treatment performed by a medical professional using soundwaves to induce microscopic trauma in tissue, which stimulates the body's natural processes for healing. This creates neurogenesis and neovascularization, creating new blood vessels and nerve endings. Improved blood flow to the clitoris increases sensitivity, leading to a more fulfilling sexual experience. The process is under 10 minutes, there is no downtime, and the results are often felt immediately and intensify over three months. Best of all, these effects last for a year or more and can be sustained with an annual revitalization session of two 10 minute treatments.

To find out more about Cliovana, read client testimonials, or find an available practitioner, visit https://www.cliovana.com .

About Cliovana:

Cliovana is a completely non-invasive treatment that creates long-term increases in women's sexual responsiveness and orgasm frequency and intensity. The patented protocol is specifically designed for women and uses safe and proven sound wave technology to stimulate the body's natural processes, enhancing vascularization and neurogenesis in the clitoris, the area most critical to sexual satisfaction. The treatments are fast and pain-free, with no side effects and no downtime. Find out more at https://www.cliovana.com.

Media contact:

Leigh-Anne Anderson

310.990.5752

SOURCE Cliovana