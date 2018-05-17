Women Break the Silence About Mental Illness at Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Annual Luncheon in New York City

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Over 300 women gathered in New York City on Tuesday, May 15, in support of psychiatric research and eliminating the stigma of mental illness at the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation's fourth annual Women's Luncheon, Women Breaking the Silence About Mental Illness. The event featured a conversation between Anne Ford, the noted author, advocate and philanthropist; Ellen Levine, advisor and consultant, Hearst, and Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President & CEO of the Foundation.

L to R: Ellen Levine, advisor & consultant, Hearst; Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO, Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and Anne Ford, author, advocate & philanthropist. Luncheon Committee Co-Chairs. From L to R: Sheila Scharfman, Beth Elliott, Virginia Silver and Carole Mallement. Carole Mallement and Virginia Silver are also members of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Board.

Anne Ford spoke candidly about her personal experience associated with raising a child with severe learning disabilities. Her most recent book is "The Stigmatized Child: Helping Parents Overcome the Stigma Attached to Learning Disabilities, ADHD, and Lack of Social Skills."

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Women's Luncheon honors women who are willing to speak openly and personally about brain and behavior disorders and inspire others to speak out against the stigma surrounding psychiatric illness. Funds raised from the luncheons support scientists at leading universities who are conducting research into disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), schizophrenia, ADHD, depression and bipolar disorder.

About the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

For the past 30 years the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation has been committed to alleviating the suffering of mental illness by awarding scientific research grants to improve treatment and ultimately develop cures and methods of prevention to enable people with mental health issues to live full, happy, and productive lives. We support innovative research studies that offer the potential for breakthrough discoveries. The Foundation funds out of the box ideas to better understand the causes and develop new ways to effectively treat brain and behavior disorders. These disorders include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $380 million to fund more than 5,500 grants to more than 4,500 leading scientists around the world. This has led to over $3.8 billion in additional funding for these scientists. The Foundation is also dedicated to educating the public about mental health and the importance of research, including the impact that new discoveries have on improving the lives of those with mental illness. 100% of contributions for research are invested in our grants to scientists thanks to the generous support of two family foundations that cover our operating expenses. For more information, visit bbrfoundation.org.

