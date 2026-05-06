Women Build Event Builds Homes and Raises Funds to Meet Critical Housing Needs

With support from Peak Credit Union and other community-minded sponsors, volunteers will help make affordable homeownership more accessible.

TUMWATER, Wash., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity and volunteers are making the final preparations and fundraising push for Women Build, running May 6–9 and May 13–16, 2026. As many as 4 teams totaling 32 volunteers each day will build homes for Habitat for Humanity homebuyers.

Peak Credit Union (formerly TwinStar Credit Union) volunteers participate in the 2025 South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity Women Build Day.

Why Women Build? In our tight housing market, homeownership is out of reach for many. Census data from 2022 tells us that only 34% of single mothers own their homes, compared to 79% of married couples. It's even more challenging when you compare net worth: single moms on average have just $10,700 in wealth, compared to $176,300 for all households.

Affordable homeownership, like partnering with South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity, helps create the conditions that free residents from stress and fear, helping build stability and confidence. According to research from Habitat for Humanity organizations across the country, homeowners reported:

65% have better physical health

80% of children's grades improved

57% of families have more savings

"Women Build is an amazing event that brings inspired women together from across the community. Last year, Women Build volunteers and sponsors raised over $100,000 to support affordable homeownership. This year, with experienced volunteer fundraisers, we think participants will raise even more to support our mission." Elizabeth Walker, CEO South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity

Teams of eight women fundraise in their networks to take part. The event will raise more than $85,000 to fund the South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity mission. Local companies, including Premier Sponsor Peak Credit Union, are leading the way with sponsorship and volunteers, while many restaurants are generously donating lunch to the hardworking women.

"Access to safe, affordable housing is fundamental to financial well-being," said Dr. David Tuyo, CEO of Peak Credit Union. "Together, we can build real pathways to stability for families and we're proud to support initiatives like Women Build that truly make an impact in our communities."

Women builders will frame and raise the walls on homes at the 28-home Tâlíčn development in Tumwater. On May 16, Women Build will move to Yelm for a day of building at the new 22-home Mill Crossing development.

As South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity grows to meet the demand for affordable housing, the organization has more volunteer opportunities than ever before—all year-round. SPS Habitat for Humanity welcomes volunteers with gratitude at our stores in Yelm and Olympia, the construction site, and at our office. Visit spshabit.org/volunteer to join our mission.

Visit spshabitat.org/womenbuild to learn more.

We are grateful to our sponsors:

Premier Sponsors

Peak Credit Union

Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed)

Navigate Financial

Harbor Foods

Forma Construction

Swire Coca-Cola

Specialty Sponsors

Lucky Eagle Casino

Community Partners

Our Community Credit Union

Neighborhood Partners

Johnson, Stone & Pagano, P.S.

BECU

About South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity: We believe everyone deserves a decent place to call home. South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity has been building homes and hope in Thurston County since 1989. Over the next four years, we will build 148 new homes in the region. Our programs include advancing homeownership, home repair and accessibility improvements, homeowner and public education, and donation-driven stores in Olympia and Yelm. Join our cause at spshabitat.org.

Our developments:

Tâlíčn

1150 Halvorsen Ln SE, Tumwater, WA 98501

Tâlíčn comprises 28 homes at 73rd and Henderson Blvd, near the Olympia Regional Airport. The 3- and 4-bedroom homes feature tall ceilings and beautiful living spaces. All homes are ready for living with energy efficient heating and cooling and all major appliances. The development is located along the new 70 bus line and features sidewalks and a community playground. Tâlíčn recently passed the halfway mark and is home to 14 homeowner households.

Mill Crossing

407 Longmire St NW, Yelm, WA 98597

Mill Crossing is a 22-home development in Yelm at Longmire and Coates, a short walk northwest of downtown. Mill Crossing features 3- and 4-bedroom townhomes as well as 2-bedroom cottages. The development has a cul-de-sac and community playground. Mill Crossing will start vertical construction shortly.

3900 Boulevard

3900 Boulevard Rd SE, Olympia, WA 98501

Our 3900 Boulevard Development will have 112 homes. The development is located adjacent to LBA Woods and will feature public access to the hiking trails. The homes will meet passive house standards, an exceptionally high standard of energy efficiency meaning lower bills and comfortable living. The Boulevard development is currently in the infrastructure phase and will start vertical construction later this year. You can learn more about Boulevard and stay up-to-date at spshabitat.org/boulevard.

About Peak Credit Union: Peak Credit Union serves individuals, families, and businesses across Washington and Oregon with more than 250,000 members and $4 billion in assets. Founded by educators and millworkers, the member-owned, not-for-profit credit union is rooted in a legacy of service and community. Through the PeakCU Foundation, Peak Credit Union supports local impact through classroom grants, youth enrichment programs, school supply drives, college scholarships, financial education, and initiatives to eliminate school lunch debt. In recent years, these efforts have erased more than $55,000 in school lunch debt, awarded over $160,000 in scholarships, and invested more than $778,000 in causes across the region. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.

SOURCE South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity; Peak Credit Union