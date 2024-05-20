Women Business Collaborative Announces 2024 Recipients of the CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award and the Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award

Honorees to be Recognized at the Action For Impact Annual Summit on September 24, 2024

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the leading alliance of organizations, companies, and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business, today announced the recipients of the 2024 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award and the 2024 Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award. The honorees will be recognized at the WBC Action For Impact Annual Summit on September 25, 2024.

"The CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes Chief Executive Officers who have advanced diversity within their companies and increased opportunities for women in business roles," said WBC Chief Executive Officer Gwen K. Young. "Since our inaugural CEO awards in 2021, WBC has recognized 32 CEOs across industries for their unmatched commitment to our shared vision. We are proud the names we add this year are all women, continuing a tremendous legacy of leading by example in driving gender equity and diversity."

The 2024 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity honorees are:

Priscilla Almodovar , President and Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Judy Marks , Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President, Otis Worldwide Corporation

, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President, Priscilla Sims Brown , President and Chief Executive Officer, Amalgamated Bank

"The WBC Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes individual leaders who have implemented innovative change within their communities and beyond," said Young. "These amazing three women further gender equity and diversity in all they do, from uplifting those around them to cultivating an environment of inclusion. Their efforts have paved the way for future generations of women leaders, and we are honored to recognize their contributions."

The 2024 Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award honorees are:

Her Excellency Dr. Ngozi Nkonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization

Vernā Myers, Founder and President, The Vernā Myers Company

Lucy Sanders , Founder and Executive in Residence, National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT)

WBC will honor these recipients at the WBC Action For Impact Annual Summit which will be held virtually September 25, 2024. For more information on WBC, the 2024 awardees and to register for the Annual Summit, please visit www.wbcollaborative.org/a4i2024.

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we galvanize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org.

