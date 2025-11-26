Women Business Collaborative Announces Four Distinguished Leaders Joining Its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the unprecedented alliance dedicated to accelerating equal position, pay, and power for all women in business, is proud to announce the appointment of four exceptional leaders to its Board of Directors: Nicola Bates, President and CEO, Siemens Capital Company; Denella Clark, President & CEO of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation; Dawn Hendricks, President & CEO of FM Talent; and Tamika Tremaglio, Managing Director at The Secretariat.

These dynamic executives bring deep expertise across business, talent development, public policy, education, and industry innovation. Their leadership reflects WBC's commitment to building an inclusive, cross-sector coalition championing women's leadership across industries.

"We are honored to welcome Nicola Bates, Denella Clark, Dawn Hendricks and Tamika Tremaglio to the WBC Board," said Gwen K. Young, CEO of WBC. "Their strategic vision, influence, and passion for advancing women in business will strengthen our mission and expand our ability to drive systemic change."

About the New Board Members

Tamika Tremaglio, Managing Director at The Secretariat, is a nationally recognized executive and former Executive Director of the NBA Players Association. She brings decades of leadership in strategy, governance, labor negotiations, and organizational transformation.

Nicola Bates, President & CEO at Siemens Capital Company, is a strategic corporate leader with expertise in technology, innovation, and global partnerships. She has been a champion of inclusive leadership and equity across STEM fields.

Dawn Hendricks, President & CEO of FM Talent, is an award-winning entrepreneur and workforce leader who has built one of the region's most respected talent and consulting firms. She brings deep experience in human capital, DEI, and scaling high-growth enterprises.

Denella Clark, President & CEO of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, is a nationally recognized nonprofit executive, education leader, and advocate for equity, arts, and opportunity. She has spent her career creating pathways for underserved communities and elevating women's leadership.

A Strengthened Commitment to Women's Leadership

The addition of these four leaders expands WBC's Board at a pivotal moment as the organization continues to grow its flagship initiatives—including the Women's Capital Summit, the Action for Impact Summit and the launch of the Athlete Business Academy and expanded pathways for women veterans and women-owned businesses.

"Through our national network of partners, donors and champions, WBC is uniquely positioned to meet the moment for women in business," said India Gary Martin. "Tamika, Nicola, Dawn, and Denella embody that spirit and will help propel WBC's continued impact across the business ecosystem."

About Women Business Collaborative

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of organizations, companies, and individuals committed to accelerating equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaborative action, research, programs, and partnerships, WBC works across industries to drive systemic progress toward equity and leadership for women.

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative