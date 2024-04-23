Women Business Collaborative Announces Speaker Line-Up for Rethinking and Accelerating Women's Leadership in Business Forum

Half-day virtual forum to showcase the trends, transformations, and innovations of leaders

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) today announced the speaker line-up for the upcoming "Rethinking and Accelerating Women's Leadership in Business Forum," scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

"We are very excited about the dynamic leaders who have agreed to add their voice to our forum," said Gwen K. Young, CEO of WBC. "Their expertise will showcase the trends, transformations, and innovations in WBC's work to accelerate women's leadership in business."

The half-day virtual forum will include three tracks that participants can choose from: Women in STEM; Women in the Workplace; and Corporate Purpose.

This year's Forum speakers include:

Michele Ashby CEO, ACE LLC

CEO, Subha Barry President, Seramount

President, Seramount Andrea Bowens-Jones, Ph.D. Director, Corporate Initiatives (Workforce & Affinity Alliances), NCWIT

Director, Corporate Initiatives (Workforce & Affinity Alliances), NCWIT Joyce Brocaglia Founder and CEO, Alta Associates & Executive Women's Forum & BoardSuited

Founder and CEO, & Executive Women's Forum & BoardSuited Alexis Dennard Assistant Vice President – Mass Markets Supply Chain, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, AT&T

Assistant Vice President – Mass Markets Supply Chain, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, AT&T Gabby Everett Director of Business Operations and Strategy + Site Head, BioLabs Pegasus Park

Director of Business Operations and Strategy + Site Head, BioLabs Pegasus Park Edie Fraser Chair of Board, Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

Chair of Board, Women Business Collaborative (WBC) Margo Georgiadis Co-Founder & CEO, Montai

Co-Founder & CEO, Montai Felicity Hassan Founding Partner, TheFind, WBC Board

Founding Partner, TheFind, WBC Board Jill Johnson CEO, Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership

CEO, Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership Kelly Kolar President & Founder, Kolar Design

President & Founder, Sharon Reynolds President/CEO, DevMar Products, WBC Board

President/CEO, DevMar Products, WBC Board Alison Richmond SVP, Marketing Services, ClearEdge

SVP, Marketing Services, ClearEdge Janna Ronert Founder & Chairwoman of the Board, Image Skincare

Founder & Chairwoman of the Board, Image Skincare Andrea Silbert President, Women's Power Gap/Eos Foundation

President, Women's Power Gap/Eos Foundation Andrea Simon Founder and CEO, Simon Associates Management Consultants (SAMC)

Founder and CEO, Simon Associates Management Consultants (SAMC) Khalil Smith Vice President, Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement, Akamai Technologies

Vice President, Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement, Akamai Technologies Heather Spilsbury CEO, 50/50 Women on Boards

CEO, 50/50 Women on Boards Rachel Talton CEO, Synergy International Limited, Inc.

CEO, Synergy International Limited, Inc. Laura K. Taylor SVP, WBENC Strategic Financial Services and WBE Engagement, WBENC

SVP, WBENC Strategic Financial Services and WBE Engagement, WBENC Jolawn Victor Board Director & Advisor, Jebbit

Board Director & Advisor, Jebbit Cid Wilson President and CEO, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)

President and CEO, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Dawnita Wilson Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, WETA/NewsHour Productions

Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, WETA/NewsHour Productions Gwen Young CEO, Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

CEO, Women Business Collaborative (WBC) José Zeilstra CEO, Gender Fair, WBC Board

The virtual forum is free to attend, registration is required at https://wbcollaborative.org/wbc-events/rethinking-and-accelerating-womens-leadership-in-business-forum/

For more information on the WBC, please visit wbcollaborative.org .

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we galvanize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative