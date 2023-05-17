Women Business Collaborative Announces Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award Honorees and Registration for the 2023 Action for Impact Summit

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the leading alliance of organizations, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business, announced the Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recipients, along with open registration for WBC's annual Action for Impact Summit. The CEO and Trailblazer honorees will be recognized at WBC's Action For Impact Annual Summit, which will be held virtually on September 20th and September 21st.

"The Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award highlights individuals who are leaders in implementing innovative change in their surrounding communities and for future generations," said WBC Chief Executive Officer Gwen K. Young. "These trailblazers continue to further gender equity and diversity, uplifting others, and creating opportunities for all women and communities."

The WBC Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes individual leaders who have implemented innovative change within their own communities and far beyond. This year, the 2023 Trailblazer in Gender Equity & Diversity honorees are:

Sylvia Mathews Burwell , President, American University

, President, Cindy Parlow Cone , President, U.S. Soccer

, President, U.S. Soccer Cynt Marshall , Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Mavericks

, Chief Executive Officer, John W. Rogers, Jr. , Founder, Chairman, Co-CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Ariel Investments

, Founder, Chairman, Co-CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. , President and CEO, SHRM

The Trailblazer awards will be given alongside the 2023 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity honorees which were also announced March 29:

Sophie Bellon , Chairwoman of the Board of Directors & CEO, Sodexo

, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors & CEO, Sodexo Giovanni Caforio , MD, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb

, MD, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb David Cordani , Chairman & CEO, The Cigna Group

, Chairman & CEO, The Cigna Group Christine A. Leahy , Chair & CEO, CDW

, Chair & CEO, CDW Karen S. Lynch , President & CEO, CVS Health

, President & CEO, CVS Health Brian Moynihan , Chair of the Board & CEO, Bank of America

, Chair of the Board & CEO, Bank of America Linda Rendle , Chief Executive Officer, The Clorox Company

, Chief Executive Officer, The Clorox Company Chuck Robbins , Chair & CEO, Cisco

, Chair & CEO, Cisco Jennifer Rumsey , President & CEO, Cummins, Inc.

, President & CEO, Cummins, Inc. James Quincey , Chairman & CEO, The Coca-Cola Company

"On behalf of the WBC I am proud to honor this year's CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award, which recognizes corporate leaders whose efforts have and continue to make significant contributions to the advancement of diversity within their companies and business community," said Young. "WBC is thrilled to honor these amazing individuals who are leading the way and fueling gender equity and diversity in the workforce."

For more information on WBC, and the Summit please visit: wbcollaborative.org .

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 83 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative