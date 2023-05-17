Women Business Collaborative Announces Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award Honorees and Registration for the 2023 Action for Impact Summit

News provided by

Women Business Collaborative

17 May, 2023, 13:55 ET

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the leading alliance of organizations, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business, announced the Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recipients, along with open registration for WBC's annual Action for Impact Summit. The CEO and Trailblazer honorees will be recognized at WBC's Action For Impact Annual Summit, which will be held virtually on September 20th and September 21st.

Continue Reading
Summit
Summit

"The Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award highlights individuals who are leaders in implementing innovative change in their surrounding communities and for future generations," said WBC Chief Executive Officer Gwen K. Young. "These trailblazers continue to further gender equity and diversity, uplifting others, and creating opportunities for all women and communities."

The WBC Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes individual leaders who have implemented innovative change within their own communities and far beyond. This year, the 2023 Trailblazer in Gender Equity & Diversity honorees are:

  • Sylvia Mathews Burwell, President, American University
  • Cindy Parlow Cone, President, U.S. Soccer
  • Cynt Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Mavericks
  • John W. Rogers, Jr., Founder, Chairman, Co-CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Ariel Investments
  • Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO, SHRM

The Trailblazer awards will be given alongside the 2023 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity honorees which were also announced March 29:

  • Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors & CEO, Sodexo
  • Giovanni Caforio, MD, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb
  • David Cordani, Chairman & CEO, The Cigna Group
  • Christine A. Leahy, Chair & CEO, CDW
  • Karen S. Lynch, President & CEO, CVS Health
  • Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board & CEO, Bank of America
  • Linda Rendle, Chief Executive Officer, The Clorox Company
  • Chuck Robbins, Chair & CEO, Cisco
  • Jennifer Rumsey, President & CEO, Cummins, Inc.
  • James Quincey, Chairman & CEO, The Coca-Cola Company

"On behalf of the WBC I am proud to honor this year's CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award, which recognizes corporate leaders whose efforts have and continue to make significant contributions to the advancement of diversity within their companies and business community," said Young. "WBC is thrilled to honor these amazing individuals who are leading the way and fueling gender equity and diversity in the workforce."

For more information on WBC, and the Summit please visit: wbcollaborative.org.

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)
Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 83 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative

Also from this source

Register Now for the Annual Rethinking and Accelerating Women's Leadership in Business Forum to Hear From Key Companies About Workforce Trends

Women Business Collaborative Announces its 2023 CEO Awards for Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Recipients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.