Women Business Collaborative Names Sheri Trice as Senior Director of Development and Sales, and Anjali Varma as Senior Director of Champion Relations

WBC Continues to Build Momentum under the Leadership of CEO, Gwen K. Young and Chair of the Board, Edie Fraser

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) the first ever alliance dedicated to equal position, pay and power for all women in business under the leadership of founder Edie Fraser has added Sheri Trice as Development and Sales Senior Director, and Anjali Varma as the Champion Relations Senior Director to their team.

Leading the charge on the development and sales team for the WBC is Sheri Trice. Trice oversees business development, corporate relations, fundraising, and directs the day-to-day communication to expand WBC's corporate network.

Before joining WBC, she was the Senior Manager of Sales Development at Storyblocks, where she scaled the sales development team, designed the development strategy, and increased revenue. No stranger to cause-based fundraising, Trice also worked as the Sr. Director of Development at Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, where she brokered sponsorship deals with Fortune companies invested in creating opportunities for queer women and women of color in technology.

"Sheri is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings, and at WBC she will continue to bring that same 'can-do' mentality," said Young. "Sheri brings a wealth of experience in sales, development, fundraising, and corporate management. The WBC is thrilled to have her onboard, and we look forward to having her alongside our team."

Alongside Trice will be Varma in the Champion Relations department. Varma will assume responsibility for the WBC's Advisory Council, strategic growth, high-level strategy, as well as building and growing the council itself.

Prior to her WBC role, Anjali co-founded EmpowHERed, a firm that offered corporate training workshops, programming, events, and coaching to develop, and elevate women leaders. She is an adjunct professor at American University Kogod School of Business, where she developed the award-winning course, Women in Organization Leadership. Anjali owned and operated a small business, Kidville, for 10 years. Prior to entrepreneurship, Anjali worked at American Express for eight years in various roles including small business marketing and partnership marketing. She is a graduate from NYU Stern School of Business, where she earned her MBA. She also earned her BBA from the University of Michigan.

"Anjali brings a strong background in relationship management and has the right personality and skill set to successfully communicate with our stakeholders," said Young. "We're thrilled to have her empower the Advisory Council and provide in-depth strategic growth to our WBC team."

About WBC

WBC is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. We mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations to accelerate change. For more information about WBC, or to learn more about trailblazer Edie Fraser, Gwen K. Young, and/or the senior leadership team visit: www.wbcollaborative.org

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative