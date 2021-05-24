Women Business Collaborative (WBC) Announces Three New Board Members: José Zeilstra; Kip Wright and Pat Shea

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) elected three members to its Board of Directors: José Zeilstra, Kip Wright, and Pat Shea. They have served as WBC Advisory Council co-chairs and champions. "We are excited to welcome and recognize these three outstanding leaders to our board, all of whom have already contributed significantly to WBC's efforts to accelerate gender parity," shared Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. WBC is an unprecedented alliance and business movement uniting diverse, professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies, and the media, leveraging the power of collaboration to accelerate change.

Johanna (José) Zeilstra, CEO, Gender Fair, comments: "I am incredibly humbled and excited to join the WBC board. The past year has been an significant experience as I witnessed the growth of WBC through the engagement and collaboration of its partner organizations and corporate participation and the WBC Advisory Council. I can't wait to see what the future holds, and I am delighted to serve WBC in this capacity." WBC salutes José's commitment including her participation as a co-chair of the WBC Advisory Council, co-chair of the CEO Awards and Roundtable Series committees and Chair of Trailblazer Committee.

Kip Wright is the President and CEO of Genuent. Kip states: "I am honored and grateful to have been elected to serve on the board of WBC. As a member and advocate for WBC over the past several years, I am committed to our mission of achieving equal pay, position, and power for women in the workforce." Kip was an early WBC champion and stepped up with vision to drive change in the staffing industry. He is a co-chair of the WBC Advisory Council and leads the Staffing Council which includes 32 Champions and major staffing industry associations.

Patricia Glaser Shea is Partner of Shea Advisory Services, LLC, providing services to for-profit and non-profit organizations in the areas of leadership, philanthropy, gender equity, and social justice. Previously, Pat was the Co-Founder, President & CEO of Givful, a technology start-up that automates workplace giving and volunteering. Pat celebrates WBC by stating: "WBC is a business movement that accelerates gender parity through collaboration. I take joy in being part of our movement and driving impact. It is thrilling to watch how the WBC allows all of us to truly make a difference." WBC salutes Pat for serving as a co-chair of the WBC Advisory Council, a founder of WBC Nashville network, and leader of the WBC effort to engage 10% men in all WBC initiatives.

