Women Deemed Inoperable for Breast Cancer Benefitted from IceCure Medical's ProSense as an Independent Study Performed in Italy Showed a Tumor Reduction Rate of 93.43% to 96.81%

During the study, ultrasound-guided cryoablation using ProSense was performed on 28 women, who had biopsy-proven malignant lesions, and were deemed inoperable by a multidisciplinary group, and submitted to hormone therapy. At a median age of 73.4 years, 14 of the women were diagnosed with molecular subtype Luminal-A tumors and another 14 diagnosed with Luminal-B tumors. Patients were monitored at one, three, and six months post-procedure, at which time the tumor size reduction rate was evaluated by ultrasound. The effectiveness of the procedure was further evaluated after one year by core needle biopsy on the post-procedural scar (inside the breast at the site of the tumor) to determine the absence of residual tumoral cells. The size reduction rates were as follows:

1 month: 21.59% for Luminal-A vs. 19.83% for Luminal-B

3 months: 70.16% for Luminal-A vs. 60.71% for Luminal-B

6 months: 96.81% for Luminal-A vs. 93.43% for Luminal-B

In the Luminal-A group, there was an absence of residual malignant cells in all biopsy samples and a disappearance of lesions, leading the study to conclude this is a predictive factor for the complete effectives of treatment. Luminal-A is the most common subtype and represents 50%-60% of all breast cancers1.

"The patients in the study were deemed inoperable and had no treatment options available other than hormone therapy, and as we observe breast cancer awareness month, it is reassuring that a minimally invasive cryoablation procedure using IceCure's ProSense system is an available alternative," stated IceCure's CEO, Eyal Shamir. "This was a relatively short independent study that measured tumor size reduction, however the highly favorable results nonetheless validate similar results we are experiencing in our longer-term five-year post-procedure ICE3 study, which we expect to conclude in the first quarter of 2024. We believe the increasing number of doctors using ProSense and conducting these studies on their own initiative is the best testament to the usability and benefit of ProSense in real-world clinical settings."

The data from the Italy study was presented in a poster titled, "Assessing the outcome of cryoablation treatment on different molecular subtype of low-grade breast cancer," at the European Society of Breast Imaging ("EUSOBI " ) Scientific Meeting that was recently held in Valencia, Spain. The data was presented by Principal Investigator, Dr. F. Di Naro, of Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Careggi, Diagnostic Senology Unit, Florence, Italy. ProSense is approved in Italy for numerous indications, including breast cancer.

