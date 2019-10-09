Women Empowered® Self-Defense Program Lauches In NYC

Ronin Athletics is launching the program as the only Certified Training Center of Gracie University in New York City. Gracie University, headquartered in Torrance, CA, is one of the largest organizations focused on the practicality of martial arts, and specifically BJJ, as it can contribute to self-defense over the more competitive aspects of the sport. Unlike other self-defense classes that rely on physical strength and athleticism, the Women Empowered program teaches over 60 techniques involving leverage, reflex-development, and verbal-assertiveness training to neutralize assailants, regardless of size.

"What makes this self-defense program unique, in addition to the use of leverage-based ground techniques versus standing strikes, is the real-world research that went into it," says Christian Montes, Head Instructor of Ronin Athletics. "The program accounts for the most common threat scenarios facing women as identified by law enforcement and is comprised of a series of response strategies that range from drawing verbal barriers to choking an attacker unconscious on the ground."

The Women Empowered program consists of 20 one-hour lessons offered on a recurring basis. In addition to physical fighting techniques, the program also teaches women how to better assess risk and establish safe boundaries, crucial skills in an era where women are more encouraged than ever to stand up for themselves.

"In the male-dominated world of martial arts, self-defense programs can often feel like they weren't even developed with women in mind," says Lora Gerulsky, assistant instructor of the Women Empowered class at Ronin. "That's why this class is so important – it was created by women, for women, and is a literal testament to the idea that with knowledge comes power. Any woman can master these techniques with instruction and practice, regardless of her size, strength and age. And every woman deserves to have the skills needed to defend herself."

The Women Empowered classes are offered twice a week on Sundays and Wednesdays and began on September 22. To sign up for a free trial, visit www.roninathletics.com.

About Ronin Athletics



Ronin Athletics has been a pioneer in the education and training of NYC Mixed Martial Arts, comprised of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxing, since 2001. We are the official Gracie Jiu Jitsu Certified Training Center in Manhattan, New York City area.

