Women Entrepreneurs Launch Marketplace for Black-Owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All women, Black-owned technology company launches HellaBlack, an e-commerce marketplace for Black retailers and Black enthusiasts, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 7 pm EST. To celebrate, HellaBlack is hosting an Instagram Live launch party via @shophellablack at 7 pm EST.

A community-curated marketplace where Black-owned businesses are showcased, celebrated, and highly sought after by conscious consumers, HellaBlack disrupts the status quo and redefines the meaning of being "HellaBlack." Powered by a savvy collective of business operations and digital marketing experts, HellaBlack systematically drives revenue and global brand influence across digital platforms. The premier retail shopping experience where discovering your favorite Black businesses is made simple, no matter the product you are seeking. Retail categories include:

Daughters of Ethiopian immigrant twin sisters, who owned the legendary jazz club, Twins Jazz in Washington, DC, the HellaBlack founders understand the importance of legacy. Growing up in a household of passionate female entrepreneurs ignited their relentless pursuit to empower other entrepreneurs to ultimately strengthen Black families. "I want companies, families, and organizations to thrive in our community and produce generational wealth," says HellaBlack founder, Love-Leigh Trimiew.

An enterprise leading a movement that recognizes, respects, and reinvests in Black communities with each purchase, 2% of all platform sales are given to organizations who share the mission of strengthening local economies and generating unprecedented wealth within underserved Black communities. The giveback goes beyond monetary investments. The HellaRich Business Education Resource Hub propels Black business owners to greater levels of excellence and efficiency. Designed by industry experts, "The Hub" comprises a curated curriculum, tools, and resources with topics ranging from social media management, customer service and retention, product and service pricing strategies, shipping essentials, and much more. "An effective digital marketing strategy can open up new revenue streams. The hub is our community's secret weapon to capturing market share and scaling," says Layla Nielsen, co-founder, and CMO.

For more information on how you can become a HellaBlack retailer, strategic partner, or sponsor, visit HellaBlack.com or email [email protected] and be sure to follow on social media at @shophellablack.

ABOUT HELLABLACK

Social E-commerce, empowering Black-owned small businesses and culture-conscious consumers. HellaBlack.com is a community-curated, online marketplace for Black-owned enthusiasts and brands. HellaBlack's mission is to create a one-stop destination to find quality Black-owned products with a focus on and appreciation for sought-after brands and products from around the Diaspora. Shop HellaBlack to find an array of niche product lines and classic staples, or become a seller and expose your brand visibility to thousands of consumers looking for Black-owned products. Shopping Black, in turn, supports Black families, creates more jobs, and strengthens communities -- all things that build economic strength and celebrate the richness of Black culture.

